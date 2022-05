The Florida Gators football staff received a commitment on Tuesday night that may round out the 2022 class from Hutch Community College offensive tackle Jordan Herman. On3 has the Gators with the No. 20 class in the country for the 2022 cycle, and Herman is the 24th addition to the class. He is the third offensive tackle prospect of the class alongside three-star David Conner and Louisiana transfer O’Cyrus Torrence.

