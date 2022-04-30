ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Yet Another Housekeeping Cast Member Arrested for Stealing from Guest Rooms, Credit Rating Agency Warns Dissolution of Reedy Creek Improvement District Could Have Negative Consequences, and More: Daily Recap (4/29/22)

By Rebecca Davis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 2

Related
WDW News Today

Star Wars Day Food Announced, Texas Congressman Wants to Revoke No-Fly Zones Over Disney Parks, Construction Continues in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (5/2/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 2, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Tickets See Significant Price Increase, CEO Bob Chapek to Receive Honorary Doctorate, DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Still Coming, and More: Daily Recap (4/30/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, April 30, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Prematurely Released at Walt Disney World, Guest Urinates in Ride Water at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (5/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Disney's Major Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. That chunk of land is also...
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Geoff Morrell
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Disneyland#Walt Disney Studios Park#Disney Parks#Daily Recap#Salt Straw#Nba#Hollywood Studios
ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Place
Tokyo, JP
Lakeland Gazette

10 Changes DeSantis Has Ordered For Disney World

Florida legislature has revoked Disney’s self-governing status which means that some bold new changes are on the way. Disneyland in California will remain a popular site for human trafficking but the Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is going to experience a dramatic overhaul. Take a look at these...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy