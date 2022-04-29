ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanberg’s Eighth Inning Double Completes Comeback in 7-6 Win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. – Trailing 4-0 after 2.5 innings, the Memphis Tigers (20-19, 5-8) rallied to tie the game with four runs in the fourth, only to fall back behind one batter into the fifth against the Wichita State Shockers (13-29, 2-11). Memphis rallied once again, as the Tigers scored three runs...

WJHL

Bucs allow seven runs in extras, fall to Mercer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU battled with SoCon foe Mercer past the required nine inning on Friday afternoon. However, the Bears plated seven runs in the eleventh inning to strike the first blow in a three-game weekend series. The visitors scored on an error in the second inning to draw first blood, but the […]
MERCER, TN
Eye On Annapolis

Baysox Dealt Second-Consecutive One-Run Loss

The Bowie Baysox saw their brief losing skid extend to three-consecutive games on Saturday night, dropping another tight game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After Bowie took an initial one-run lead, Richmond scored the final three runs of the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Wilson, to secure the 3-1 win. Bowie had more trouble driving in baserunners, as they left another eight runners on base. Over the course of their last three games, Bowie has stranded 29 total runners.
BOWIE, MD
Kingsport Times-News

Vols unload six homers in two-inning span, rip Tigers 17-4

KNOXVILLE — It wasn’t as easy as the final score suggests, but the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team got the job done in one-sided fashion on Friday night. The Vols mustered an astonishing power surge in the late going and opened their three-game Southeastern Conference series with No. 17 Auburn with a 17-4 win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KBTX.com

Aggies Unable to Overcome Tigers in Series Finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday. For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Aggies, Tigers Combine for Seven Homers in Series Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – All 12 runs scored by the Texas A&M softball team (27-19, 5-14 SEC) and the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (30-17, 9-9 SEC) on Friday night at Mizzou Softball Stadium were scored via the long ball as the Aggies fell 7-5 in eight innings. In A&M’s third...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Just Drafted A Notable Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins seemingly put everything around Tua Tagovailoa in order for him to succeed next season. But, that didn’t stop the team from adding to its quarterback room via the draft Saturday. With pick No. 247, the Dolphins elected to take Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Key Hit Still Missing as Baysox Lose Third-Straight

RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox saw their brief losing skid extend to three-consecutive games on Saturday night, dropping another tight game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After Bowie took an initial one-run lead, Richmond scored the final three runs of the game, highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Wilson, to secure the 3-1 […] The post Key Hit Still Missing as Baysox Lose Third-Straight appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RICHMOND, VA
On3.com

Top FCS defensive standout enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Any team that’s currently looking for a linebacker to add to its roster ahead of the 2022 college football season can check the NCAA Transfer Portal, as there’s been a new addition that could help them out. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land –...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Draft figures paint ugly picture for Texas football

On January 1, 2019, the Texas Longhorns pulled an upset, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. When the game was over, then Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the Longhorns fans, “we’re baaaack.” While that game was only three years ago, it feels like a lot longer now.
TEXAS STATE

