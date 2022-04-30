Post-Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons restock on first two days of NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons addressed a major position need with their first-round pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Atlanta selected wide receiver Drake London of Southern California at No. 8 overall, boosting a position group that struggled in 2021 and is without former first-round pick Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season.

“We always start with the makeup. We love the way the young man is wired,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “He’s a tough, smart, competitive football player. The way he works, the way he competes, we are very excited to bring him. He fits our ethos. He fits the culture. Everything that we want to be as a football team here, he fits it. He checks all those boxes. And as a player, he’s big, he’s athletic, the versatility, things he can do on the field, the catch radius. We are very excited to make him a Falcon.”

London is a big target at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds who had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a USC junior. He earned All-American and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He had nine career 100-yard receiving games and is the only Trojan to have more than 15 catches in a game twice.

He had 93 catches for 567 yards and five TDs as a true freshman in 2019 and had 33 catches for 502 yards and three TDs in six games in 2020. He also played basketball at USC, where he was a teammate of current Atlanta Hawks player Onyeka Okongwu.

“The coaching, the direction that they’re going in, and just the type of players that they want to bring into their facility,” London said of what he likes about the Falcons. “We’re just moving in the right direction, and I just can’t wait to get out there and put on that jersey and just be a dirty bird at the end of the day.”

London attended Moorpark (Calif.) High School where he lettered in both football and basketball. As a senior in 2018, he tallied 62 catches for 1,089 yards (17.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in football and averaged 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in basketball.

Those basketball skills make him a threat on contested catches and in the red zone.

“(London) played two different spots,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. “In ‘20, he’s inside. And then they moved him outside. So that shows us a lot. You see a lot of the different route tree with him. You see the stuff outside you saw from the ‘21 season. And go back to 2020 season and watch him inside, he’s hard to bring down. He’s a catch-and-run guy, and he’s also very contested, super competitive. The mental makeup, we’re ecstatic about. He’s a very versatile player, even at his size. Some of those guys get pigeonholed, oh, he’s only an X or he’s only outside. That’s kind of nonsense. The way we play and the way the guys move around, you have to be able to do both.”

The Atlanta Falcons opened the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie early in the second round.

The Falcons traded up from No. 43 to No. 38 in the second round to select Ebiketie, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end. He was a first-team all-conference selection last season after racking up 62 tackles (18 for losses) and 9½ sacks. He previously played at Temple, where he had 8½ tackles for losses and four sacks.

The Cameroon native didn’t play high school football until his sophomore season.

With its second pick of the second round (No. 58 overall), the Falcons drafted an intriguing prospect with Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen. The 6-3, 243-pounder played quarterback and running back in college before transitioning to linebacker, where he was the 2021 Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus FCS All-American.

In the third round, the Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall. The 6-3, 211-pounder, also a running threat with 4.52-second speed in the 40-yard dash, fills a vacancy left when Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason.

Ridder, a four-year starter, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year last season after throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 365 yards and six more scores.

With their second pick of the third round (No. 82 overall), the Falcons drafted linebacker DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky. The 6-3, 243-pounder was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2021 and a three-time All-Conference USA first-team selection. He holds the WKU record with 34 career sacks.