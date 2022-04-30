ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Reports: Jamarion Sharp to enter transfer portal

By Maxwell Trink
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – According to reports, WKU’s Jamarion Sharp has entered the...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Kentucky adds two SEC transfers to their roster

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Scott Frost

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowling Green, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Bowling Green, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy