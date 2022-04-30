ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Brunswick

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago
Stacey Abrams, a Democratic candidate for governor, told a story during a campaign stop Friday in Brunswick about a visit to the governor’s mansion 30 years ago.

She was her high school’s valedictorian and earned an invitation to a picnic with the governor. But when she and her parents arrived at the mansion gate, they were not given the warm welcome she expected.

The security guard’s statement still resonates three decades later. “This is a private event,” the guard told the Abrams, according to Abrams. “You don’t belong here.”

The guard eventually checked the invitation list to confirm Abrams was one of the invited guests, but Abrams said the only memory she has about her visit to the mansion that day was the way the security guard scrutinized her and her parents.

“I don’t remember meeting the governor at all,” she said. “I’m running for governor because now is the time.”

A large crowd listened to Abrams’ speech at Veterans Memorial Park, where she discussed a variety of issues, including the community response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

“Ahmaud Arbery was not a moment. It was a statement,” she said.

Abrams, who worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Justice, said the environment should not be a partisan issue. She said she helped build coalitions with Republicans on the environment after she explained how some issues threaten property values.

“Protecting our environment and protecting our people is nonpartisan,” she said.

Thousands of residents living in Brunswick, Glynn County and Coastal Georgia need help with health care, Abrams said. She said the state has balked about expanding Medicaid coverage for a decade, costing taxpayers $2.7 billion in uncompensated care — medical expenses people cannot pay for because they don’t have health insurance.

“When they can’t pay the bill, the bill comes to us,” she said.

She said expanding Medicaid will create 64,000 new jobs in the state.

She was critical of Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who is seeking a second term as the state’s top executive.

“It’s our money he’s saying no to,” she said. “What is preventing Brian Kemp from expanding Medicaid?”

Abrams expressed concerns about new education laws she says omit important moments in American history.

Included among the legislation targeting public schools adopted by the Georgia General Assembly during its recently ended session is a measure that prohibits the teaching of the Critical Race Theory. Legislators said the theory was too divisive.

“The governor says it’s OK to lie to children about history,” she said. “Lies of omission are lies nonetheless. We want to grow resilient children.”

Public education is being scrutinized in ways that are concerning.

“We live in a time when book burning is a couple of days away,” she said.

Abrams said the state has an affordable housing problem that needs to be addressed.

“Too many families are priced out of the equation,” she said. “I’ve had four years to think about what needs to be done. We’ve got a problem in Georgia. We will rise up together.”

Kimberli Orser
4d ago

I was working in Brunswick yesterday and never saw much less heard anything about her coming. must not have been too much of a big deal. Abrams won't get governor AGAIN!!

DemocratCriminals
3d ago

she wants every city in Georgia to be like Atlanta, with the same crime rate

