ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres send Rick Jeanneret off on high note

By Brayton J Wilson
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9nyZ_0fOp2hgV00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For a while, it was uncertain if anyone would see a goal scored by the Buffalo Sabres in Rick Jeanneret's final game in the broadcast booth.

For 44:16 of game action, the pace of play was sloppy and mangled, and it didn't seem like the Sabres could get any action on the Chicago Blackhawks net. That changed when the Blackhawks made a careless mistake with the puck deep in their own end, and Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 38th goal of the season.

That woke up KeyBank Center, and it also got the ball rolling for Jeanneret.

From that point on, it only seemed fitting for Friday night's game to go to overtime. It only seemed fitting for the Sabres to win in the extra frame. It only seemed fitting to send Jeanneret off on the highest of notes possible for a team that missed the postseason for an 11th-straight season.

One more playoff run was just about the only thing missing for Jeanneret this season, as Buffalo rolled out the red carpet for the Hall of Fame broadcaster in his final season as the play-by-play man of the Sabres.

Despite a rough start to the 2021-22 season, the Sabres closed out the final two months of the year with a 16-9-3 record in 28 games . That gives Buffalo 35 points in the standings over that span, and put the team at a 103-point pace over an 82-game schedule.

Although the team came up short of making the playoffs this season, the players did all they could to end the year as best as they could.

"I don't even know what's going through my head," said Casey Mittelstadt, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday night. "It's a great way to end the year. Great way to end it for RJ. Me and 'Cozy' [Dylan Cozens] were talking about it, and we're pretty proud to be part of his last call."

"It feels great to win, and to make this night that much more special for RJ - we owed it to him and the fans," added Thompson following Friday's win. "We didn't want to let them down."

While the energy at KeyBank Center was not as rousing as it was April 1 when the team raised Jeanneret's banner to the rafters, it did have its moments. Fans could be heard giving loud ovations for Jeanneret during the third period as time ticked down on an illustrious career.

The Sabres continued to pull out all the stops with videos honoring the 51-year veteran of the broadcast booth. Some fans in attendance were given an RJ t-shirt as they entered the arena, and were also given signs to thank Jeanneret.

The team was also able to turn around a number of Jeanneret's calls throughout the evening to play in-house for the fans, including the overtime winner that played just moments after the team celebrated the win at center ice.

After the game, Jeanneret gave a chilling send off on the broadcast before exiting the Ted Darling Memorial Press Box one last time to join the fans assembled on the ice for Fan Appreciation Night.

"Time passes for everyone. Eye sight fails, as does reaction timing. With me, it works like the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak," Jeanneret said. "Thanks for traveling around with me on this road for the last half-century. All of you, thank you very kindly. It's been a helluva ride."

Comments / 1

Related
markerzone.com

COYOTES MUTUALLY PART WAYS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER, ASSISTANT COACH

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
GLENDALE, AZ
markerzone.com

NHL RELEASES ODDS FOR THE 2022 DRAFT LOTTERY

Following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday afternoon, the National Hockey League revealed the odds for the 2022 Draft Lottery, which is set to take place on Tuesday, May 10th. The Montreal Canadiens, who finished dead-last in the NHL standings with a record of 22-49-11, have the best...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse.com

‘We wanted him’: Buffalo Bills GM received angry texts after making this pick

Brandon Beane believes in going up to get your guys when the situation presents itself. In the 2022 NFL Draft, it happened twice. In the first round when the Buffalo Bills moved from No. 25 to No. 23 to select cornerback Kaiir Elam and in the fifth round when the team moved picks 168 and 203 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick 148 to select wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

LEAFS PRESIDENT BRENDAN SHANAHAN WITH CLASSY GESTURE FOR LAFLEUR'S FUNERAL

With Guy Lafleur lying in state in Montreal, thousands of fans and friends have been lining up to pay their respects. Lafleur is so revered in the hockey world that even rival teams are sending ambassadors to Quebec to pay their respects. Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan organized a...
HOCKEY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Notable Alumni From Buffalo’s Best High School

Growing up in Buffalo and going to the best High School in Buffalo, you learn a lot of the history and nostalgia that come from going to such a great school. So many amazing people went to the 270,000 sqft school on the hill in North Buffalo named after Lewis J. Bennett and quite a few people who are notable in America call Bennett High School their alma mater. I have to declare here and now that Bennett High School is the greatest school in Western New York and while I don't consider myself to be all that notable, here are 8 people who attended Bennett that are famous and otherwise well known.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
NHL

Guy Lafleur's final sendoff

MONTREAL - Guy Lafleur was given his final sendoff on Tuesday. With dignitaries, some of the biggest names in the hockey world, and fans joining the Habs legend's family for his national funeral, Lafleur was given a goodbye that was both in keeping with his humble roots while also remaining as momentous as his impact on the sport, city, province, and country that held him so dearly.
NHL
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy