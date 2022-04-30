ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Allegations of severe child neglect in Kootenai County

By Emily Blume
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wa. — Allegations of severe child neglect in Kootenai County are being investigated. In court documents, doctors describe the starvation of the young child as something rarely seen in non-third world countries. Now, two Rathdrum parents are facing charges.

Court documents that 4 News Now gathered revealed Ashley Yvette Lipscomb and Matthew Lee Lipscomb Senior’s 2-year-old child was medically and emotionally neglected. That led to the near-death and hospitalization of the child, who may now have a potentially lifelong brain injury.

Court documents describe a horrific situation of malnutrition and neglect of a child in Rathdrum.

In the affidavit, Sacred Heart doctors told police the 2.5-year-old boy was underfed and that he “should not have been alive.”

His parents are facing felony charges, while many in the community are left with questions.

“Did the community see anything? Was this child in child care? Was this child being taken out? Did the parents reach out and ask for help?” questioned Amy Vega, the Executive Director of Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery . She says when it’s too late to prevent abuse, the next step is healing.

“I think that’s a responsibility of an entire community. When you see something to say something and come alongside a family, recognize it and see how you can support and help,” explained Vega. She says we can all play a part in preventing child abuse.

“If things don’t look right, then you ask a kind question. You see a child at the grocery store that looks very small for their age. Ask a kind question, ‘gosh they look so tiny for their age what’s that about? Are you doing okay as a mom?'” Vega told us.

Parents understand better than anyone, oftentimes, these kinds of comments are not well received. Vega says, when we come from a place of concern, as opposed to judgment, that can help.

There are resources for parents, like Vanessa Behan, no matter the circumstances.

“We want parents, anytime they feel overwhelmed, stressed, at the end of their rope, they have a competing need, to be able to call us, bring their child to us and leave their child to us, so they can take care of whatever brought them to our doors. Just adding that extra support to a family that maybe doesn’t have it,” Vega added.

Blarg2U
3d ago

unfortunately, we are in a time where people don't really know our neighbors anymore and stay in our own homes. unless this child was in child care, no one would have likely noticed.

Reply
2
Spokane, WA
