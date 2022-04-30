ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Myjai Sanders Fifth Bearcat Drafted in Opening Three Rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAz1D_0fOp2Qd200

The edge rusher is staying in a red uniform.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Myjai Sanders became the fifth Bearcat drafted in the first three rounds after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with Pick 100.

Sanders figures to be a stand-up edge rusher in the Cardinals defense as he adds more weight and continues to show all the parts of his game. He has been vocal about having a full package of skills as an edge player that weren't fully tapped into during the 2021 season.

The Bearcats 2022 NFL Draft class is the first in team history with at least five draft picks in the first three rounds.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Desmond Ridder Lands With AFC Contender in Post-First Round Mock Draft

Ahmad Gardner to New York Graded With Flying Colors

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Puts on Jets Hat; Desmond Ridder Celebrates His Teammate

Ahmad Gardner Makes History at 2022 NFL Draft

Watch: Ahmad Gardner Gets Draft Call From New York Jets

Desmond Ridder: 'Nerves are for the Unprepared'

Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Five Offers to Three and Four-Star Prospects

Cincinnati Announces The Basketball Tournament Alumni Team

Memphis Transfer Guard Landers Nolley II Commits to Cincinnati

Report: Contenders in AFC/NFC Targeting Alec Pierce in Second Round

Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest ESPN Seven-Round Mock Draft

Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 WR and Fast-Rising 2023 Forward

Luke Fickell: 'Bryan Cook was the Most Underrated Player on our Team'

Best and Worst Fits For the Bearcats' Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Luke Fickell: Myjai Sanders is 'Your Offensive Linemen's Nightmare'

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking

UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore

Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal

Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could Desmond Ridder compete with Marcus Mariota for Falcons' starting job?

Needless to say, the NFL offseason hasn't gone quite the way many with the Atlanta Falcons envisioned. Atlanta seemed to be one of the favorites to land star quarterback Deshaun Watson before he surprisingly waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns, and the Falcons' public pursuit of the controversial figure resulted in veteran Matt Ryan exploring his options.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
998
Followers
775
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy