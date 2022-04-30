Myjai Sanders Fifth Bearcat Drafted in Opening Three Rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

The edge rusher is staying in a red uniform.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Myjai Sanders became the fifth Bearcat drafted in the first three rounds after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with Pick 100.

Sanders figures to be a stand-up edge rusher in the Cardinals defense as he adds more weight and continues to show all the parts of his game. He has been vocal about having a full package of skills as an edge player that weren't fully tapped into during the 2021 season.

The Bearcats 2022 NFL Draft class is the first in team history with at least five draft picks in the first three rounds.

