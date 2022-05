Blessed are those who still have their mother. I have found that since I have not had my own mama to celebrate Mother’s Day with for a long time, that I have learned to celebrate the women around me that I believe are amazing mothers, aunts, like a mother or sweet mothers-to be. I have become an age that I remember my mother with a smile instead of a tear. I reminisce about all our shopping trips, our holiday bake-a-thons, and the fun we had when we were together. Our love for riding a carousel is my favorite memory of my childhood. I realize that I have become my mother and it makes me feel wonderful. I realize that although she has been gone over half my life, I took everything she taught me, and I have shared it with those I love and those I meet daily. To say that I was blessed with a wonderful mother is an understatement. I hope my son will remember me as fondly as I do my own mother. I must admit that as I am writing this column, I am smiling with a tear in my eye. Wishing all the women that nurture others a beautiful Mother’s Day. May your heart be full, and the stress of the day be light.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO