Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Houston CB Marcus Jones

The New England Patriots made their final selection of Day 2 when they added Houston cornerback and return man Marcus Jones. While the Patriots were slated to have two third-round picks, New England elected to trade back with the Carolina Panthers, who then sent a 2023 third-rounder to the Patriots. That made Jones the only third-rounder for New England in 2022.

He is likely to work his way up the Patriots’ depth chart in 2022 as a cornerback, but may earn a starting role as a return man with nine touchdowns on punts and kickoffs during his college career. The versatile weapon drew a resoundingly positive response on Twitter.