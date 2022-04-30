Dozens of animals relocated after brush near shelter catches fire in Jurupa Valley

A vegetation fire in Jurupa Valley caused dozens of animals located at a nearby shelter to be relocated Friday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at around 4:15 p.m. near the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter on Van Buren Boulevard in Jurupa Valley, spreading to three acres before CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department crews were able to control the situation.

In all, 19 dogs, 18 cats, 12 birds, three pigs and two horses were evacuated from the portion of the shelter closest to the flames by a handful of staff members.

There were no injuries to either humans or animals.