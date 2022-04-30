ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello is the face of Victoria’s Secret first bilingual Bombshell campaign

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello will spread her wings and represent her culture with her latest endorsement deal.

The platinum-selling Latin Grammy Award winner is the face of Victoria’s Secret's first bilingual beauty campaign.

The internationally renowned lingerie brand, mostly known for the “angels” who wear it on the runway, has announced Cabello as its spokesmodel of its Bombshell fragrance collection.

The 25-year-old Cuban American singer stars in the English and Spanish versions of the commercial campaign, which was shot by photographer Zoey Grossman.

“I am honored to be the newest addition to the @victoriassecret Bombshell family (heart emoji) and to be part of the brand’s first ever bilingual campaign!” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day.”

In the commercial, the former Fifth Harmony member described what the word bombshell means to her: “Owning your desires, your pleasures and enjoying everything life has to offer. Those things that make you feel great and make you feel joyful. Being who you are in every way.”

The brand’s chief creative director, Raúl Martinez, said that on set, Cabello “exuded a presence throughout the day that didn’t need to be directed,” adding that “her vibrance and confidence shined through organically.”

The “Havana” singer previously starred in ad campaigns for L’Oréal Paris cosmetics, Skechers footwear and Guess jeans.

According to Victoria’s Secret, Bombshell is “a timeless mix of fresh-cut Peonies and exotic fruits.”

