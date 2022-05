If there was one gastronomic experience missed during the pandemic, it was the ‘experience’ of oysters!. The idea of pulling up to a local oyster bar and being served a frosty tray of glistening oysters on the half-shell was a dream! But did it need to be? No. While the pandemic was a shock to the food service supply chain, it drove oyster farmers into a gear they never knew they had, and ramped up everything from processes, packaging, education, and shipping, to the way we eat and serve an oyster now!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO