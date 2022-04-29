ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Gov. Little issues emergency drought declaration for 34 counties including all of East Idaho

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GXa4_0fOotxCY00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday approved an emergency drought declaration for 34 of Idaho's 44 counties, including every county in East Idaho.

The Republican governor signed off on the emergency drought declaration issued on Thursday by Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman. Ten counties asked for the declaration.

The emergency declaration allows temporary water rights changes for the rest of the year. It could also help with federal drought assistance. Under the drought emergency, the Water Resources Department is authorized to consider applications for the temporary changes.

The counties in the drought declaration cover the lower two-thirds of the state. Officials said all Idaho counties south of the Salmon River are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions.

Additionally, streamflow forecasts in that area are 50% to 78% below average. Officials also said many reservoirs are well below capacity, increasing the chances they won't fill.

The U.S. Drought Monitor Map published last week classified the 34 counties as being in moderate to severe drought, with most counties in severe drought.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest...
POLITICS
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Rights#State Of Emergency#Salmon River#Ap#Republican
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

People Going Door-to-Door in Washington State Claiming to be Election Officials are Frauds, Says Secretary of State

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Secretary of State has received multiple reports of third-party canvassers presenting themselves as elections officials and going door-to-door across Washington asking residents about their voter information and other election-related questions. These canvassers are not affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the Secretary...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy