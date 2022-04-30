Midwest and Plains tornado watches issued due to severe storm threat

Severe thunderstorms is threatening parts of the Plains and Midwest in the first of multiple rounds of damaging storms expected to impact the central and southern U.S. into the first week of May.

Due to the threat, the Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watches from Nebraska to Oklahoma through midnight on Friday.

Meteorologists warn some of the tornadoes could be strong and rank at least as a EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale .

In addition to the possibility of strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will also be a concern.

A series of disturbances will punch out of the Rockies and emerge over the nation’s midsection through the middle of next week. Each one will overlap with warm, humid air surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico and help fuel the severe weather threat.

The day-by-day overview of what to expect from this latest severe weather threat is discussed below.

Waves of heavy rain could also lead to flooding in parts of the central U.S. through early next week.

Some of the major cities likely to be at risk for severe weather Friday evening include Topeka and Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; and Kansas City, Missouri.

The severe weather threat will shift farther eastward on Saturday into parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley and the western Great Lakes, including portions of southeastern Missouri, southern and eastern Illinois, southeastern Wisconsin, western Indiana, western Kentucky, extreme northwestern Tennessee and far northeastern Arkansas.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats in these areas, but a couple of tornadoes are also possible from eastern Illinois into southeastern Wisconsin, including Chicago and the southern and western suburbs of Milwaukee.

The threat of severe weather will shift back to the southern High Plains for the first day of May as a new disturbance tracks eastward out of the southern Rockies.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected Sunday afternoon and evening in parts of West Texas, western Oklahoma and extreme eastern New Mexico.

The same disturbance could spawn additional severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening in parts of North Texas, Oklahoma and south-central and southeastern Kansas.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are all possible in these areas.

On Tuesday, a cold front will advance eastward across the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys and into the central Great Lakes. Isolated severe storms are not ruled out ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon from Lower Michigan southward into parts of the Ohio Valley.

Then, another upper-level disturbance will emerge over the central U.S. by Wednesday.

Scattered severe thunderstorms could develop along and east of a dryline Wednesday afternoon and evening from North Texas northward into Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are all possible in these areas.