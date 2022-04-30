Jets draft Ohio State tight end, Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert in Round 3

The Jets stayed close to home for their third-round pick.

The team selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, a native of Lindenhurst, with the No. 101 overall pick on Friday night. Ruckert was the second offensive player the Jets selected on Day 2 of the draft, joining Iowa State’s Breece Hall, the team’s second-round pick.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ruckert said from his Long Island home where he watched the draft. “I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little kid. I grew up a Jets fan. My whole family grew up as Jets fans. Going to practices when they used to practice at Hofstra and going to games as a kid. The story’s still being written and I can’t wait to get to work but in this moment right now, I’m super excited and my family is super excited.”

Ruckert, who is 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds, did not see a lot of action in a talented Buckeyes offense that featured the wide receivers more. He had just 71 targets in three seasons at Ohio State. He scored 12 touchdowns and had just one drop. He never had more than 57 yards in a game. He finished last year with 26 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State tight end and former Lindenhurst High School star Jeremy Ruckert was drafted by the Jets on Friday. AP

“Jeremy is a really tough-minded individual, a great teammate,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “He’s willing to sacrifice for the team. He’s a dynamic athlete and a dynamic weapon in the pass game but he wasn’t always the No. 1 option at Ohio State, but he was a guy that was willing to do the dirty work to help his teammates as a blocker.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh called Ruckert a “bulldog in the run game.” Ruckert said he did not mind sacrificing his individual stats for team wins.

A young Jeremy Ruckert wears a Jets jersey while holding a helmet for Gang Green. Twitter / Ohio State Football

“That’s what you’re going to get out of me,” he said. “You’re going to get someone that doesn’t care about personal fame, numbers, stats or anything. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I’ll do anything. I’ll kick the ball if I need to.”

Ruckert will now be reunited with college teammate Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver from Ohio State the Jets took on Thursday with the No. 10 pick.

The Jets got to see Ruckert up close at the Senior Bowl, where he was on the team coached by the Jets. Ruckert injured his foot at the Senior Bowl and did not do any of the pre-draft testing at the combine or his pro day. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said they do not expect Ruckert to miss significant time.