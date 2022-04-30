ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City puts light-industrial use land up for sale

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago
Businesses and industries interested in acquiring land within minutes by vehicle of Interstate 95 and the CSX intermodal facility, also known as the Carolina Connector, can get the best of both.

All they have to do is inquire about property at the intersection of Thomas A. Betts Parkway and Peele Road just northwest of the city.

The City of Rocky Mount, in a news release and in a posting on Facebook, told of Mayor Sandy Roberson, Thomas A. Betts and representatives of the Carolinas Gateway Partnership having gathered Wednesday at the site, where a “for sale” sign is in place.

The land for sale is 55.5 acres. It is presently owned by the municipality and is zoned for light industrial use.

Additionally, the land is an ElectriCities Smart Site. The ElectriCities Smart Site program is designed to offer more shovel-ready property for economic development growth in member communities.

ElectriCities is a not-for-profit membership organization of municipally owned electric utilities spread across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

ElectriCities advocates for public power communities at the state and federal levels and also provides a number of administrative, technical, legal and legislative services to support the membership.

Robertson, in prepared remarks, told of his being elated to see so much interest going on in Rocky Mount.

“There are so many things we hope for that are coming true,” Roberson said. “I know good things are coming to Rocky Mount — good jobs, great tax base, everything we’ve asked for. The community should really celebrate these moments.”

Carolinas Gateway Partnership President and CEO Norris Tolson said in prepared remarks that good, buildable land is a prerequisite for any project and that the ElectriCities Smart Site along Betts Parkway fits that bill perfectly.

“Since it’s close to the Carolina Connector intermodal, it will be a prime site for us,” Tolson said.

During the Dec. 27 City Council regular meeting, the council gave the go-ahead to annex the land, which is cut in half by Betts Parkway and is on the northwest and southwest sides of the intersection with Peele.

During the March 28 council regular meeting, interim City Manager Peter Varney, as part of his routine community update, briefly spoke about the land and the audience also saw a brief video of what could take place there in the future.

Varney told the audience the idea is for there to be a 200,000-square-foot shell building on the northwestern side of Betts Parkway and a 100,000-square-foot shell building on the southwestern side of Betts Parkway, both to attract prospects.

Varney told of information about the land being available to developers.

“And so we’re in a position now where we’re ready to market that property,” he said.

Betts Parkway is a four-lane divided throughfare named in honor of Thomas A. Betts because he, when he was serving on the state Transportation Board, lobbied for funding to help make the connector a reality.

Betts served on the board from 2003-08 and Betts Parkway has been open to traffic since 2011.

Betts Parkway links North Winstead Avenue with North Wesleyan Boulevard at N.C. Wesleyan College, which is going to become a university.

The intersection of Betts and North Wesleyan also is near the site of the intermodal, which is just on the Edgecombe County side of the Edgecombe County-Nash County line.

The intermodal officially opened Nov. 18, 2021, with Gov. Roy Cooper, a Nash County native, having been the featured speaker.

The intermodal was built to be a place for freight trains to arrive, with the freight to be off-loaded onto other trains or trucks for distribution.

The Carolinas Gateway Partnership is a business and industrial recruiter based downtown.

Under Tolson’s watch, the area has scored big in landing future commitments.

They include the intermodal and Corning constructing a distribution facility in Edgecombe County between Rocky Mount and Tarboro. Corning is a world-leading innovator in material science but is mainly known for glass.

Rocky Mount also scored both an economic development and public relations coup by securing state approval to shift the state Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to the former Hardee’s Food Systems building along North Church Street just on the Nash County side of the Edgecombe County-Nash County line.

To learn more about the site at Betts Parkway and Peele Road, contact Carolinas Gateway Partnership Vice President Oppie Jordan at ojordan@econdev.org or phone 252-442-6224.

