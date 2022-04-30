Take a tour of campus at Wesleyan

It’s been said that you don’t get a second chance to make first impressions.

When I first stepped foot on the campus of Wesleyan almost four years ago, the grounds are what caught my eye. I grew up not far from here in Roanoke Rapids and remember passing by that wavy wall many times as a child. It wasn’t until my career brought me back here as an adult that I took the time to see what lies beyond the wall.

It’s true the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but in this case, it was, both literally and figuratively. See, I left a job that I enjoyed for the one that I have now, and I enjoy this one even more.

My first impression here was how green and tidy the entire campus was and I soon found out that this was, and is, the direct result of a top-notch facilities team and grounds crew. These men and women work tirelessly year-round to ensure that our campus is in tip-top shape so that we can continue to make a great first impression.

With Earth Day that recently took place on April 22 and World Facilities Management Day coming up on May 15, it’s a great time to appreciate the beauty of our campus and celebrate those who work hard to keep it that way.

Now that warmer temperatures and longer days are upon us, we invite you to come enjoy our scenic campus. Maybe you’re like I was several years ago and have never seen what’s behind our mile-long serpentine wall or maybe you’re a regular visitor. Either way, we’d love to have you come and explore our 200 acres.

Take a walk, go for a run or bike on our outer trail. Starting at the front entrance, go around the perimeter and connect to the interior loop — you can get in a full 5K (3.2 miles). While you’re here, take in a game of disc golf on our 18-hole course spread throughout campus.

In addition, we have 16 men’s and women’s sports. Come out and help us cheer on the Battling Bishops at a home game. Our new Indoor Sports & Education Facility and artificial turf Sports Stadium both offer unique experiences not readily found in this area.

With plenty of open space and several picnic tables, take your lunch break here or bring your kids for a picnic. Odds are, you’ll discover something you didn’t know about N.C. Wesleyan, fall in love with our campus and meet some of our talented students from all over the world. Come experience Wesleyan and let us make an impression that keeps you coming back again and again.

For a more in-depth, formal tour of campus, visit our website at ncwc.edu/visit. Weekday, Saturday and group trips are available.

Stephen Mann is social media & public relations manager at N.C. Wesleyan College.