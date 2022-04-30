Golden East foreclosure sale postponed

The foreclosure sale of the Golden East Crossing mall that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed until 10 a.m. on May 27 at the Nash County Courthouse in Nashville.

The reason for the postponement, according to attorney Scott McKellar, substitute trustee in the proceeding, is “good cause.”

McKellar declined to discuss what exactly the good cause is in this case.

“The sale was postponed for 30 days in consultation with the mortgage lender,” McKellar said.

As the substitute trustee in the matter, the attorney is a fiduciary to both the parties, the lender and the owner. Fiduciary duties include duties of undivided loyalty, due diligence and reasonable care, full disclosure of any conflicts of interest and confidentiality. While a fiduciary duty may be violated accidentally, it is still a breach of ethics.

One of the reasons a foreclosure sale may be postponed is a desire by both parties to avoid that course action and resolve the issue through a “workout agreement,” stated marketing technologist James Chen, writing for Investopedia.

“A workout agreement is a contract mutually agreed to between a lender and borrower to renegotiate the terms on a loan that is in default, often in the case of a mortgage that is in arrears,” Chen wrote. “Generally, the workout includes waiving any existing defaults and restructuring the loan’s terms and covenants. A workout agreement is only possible if it serves the interests of both the borrower and the lender.”

The delay could also signal that the property owner has initiated bankruptcy proceedings. There are numerous reasons that could fit in the category of good cause. But it is a confidential matter, and McKellar said he is duty bound not to discuss it.

In addition to Hendon Golden East Management in Atlanta, Ga., notices of the postponement were mailed to several tenants of the mall, including Ross Dress for Less, Blazin’ Wings, Conn Appliances, JCPenney and Belk.

According to the Golden East Crossing’s directory, there are 56 merchants doing business there. David Farris, president and CEO of the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce, said the mall had about an 80 percent occupancy rate, but he was unsure if that was calculated by square footage or the number of store fronts in the mall.

Golden East Crossing is a 583,000-square-foot shopping mall built in 1986 and was managed by General Growth Properties for nearly nine years. Atlanta-based real estate developer Hendon Properties purchased the mall in 2005 from the Canadian commercial real estate operator Cadillac Fairview.

Foreclosure is a process that begins when a borrower fails to make payments. When a property is foreclosed upon, the lender typically repossesses and attempts to sell the property. This happens because loans are secured by real estate, meaning the property is used as collateral. Since the property is the collateral, it can legally be seized by the lender when the borrower fails to make payments.

The Nash County Clerk of Courts Office is directing people with questions about the foreclosure sale to contact McKellar, an attorney with the Rocky Mount law firm of Battle, Winfield, Scott and Wiley.