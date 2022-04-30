ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job fair to be held at DMV headquarters

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago
Twin Counties residents looking for job security, great benefits, a decent salary, plenty of opportunity for advancement and a safe place to work need to mark Tuesday on their calendars.

That’s when the state Division of Motor Vehicles is holding a career fair in Rocky Mount.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters at 1405 N. Church St.

In the first hour, hiring managers will be on hand to meet with job seekers who lost their jobs because of the fire in December at the QVC Distribution Center. About 2,000 workers were affected by the blaze.

The division headquarters in Rocky Mount has more than 100 job openings, according to division commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

“We have more than 300 employees at our DMV headquarters, but we still have more than 100 positions to fill,” Goodwin said. “If you have a positive attitude and are looking for a great place to work that values work-life balance, has super benefits and where you can make a difference, we’d love to meet you.”

The headquarters is seeking driver’s license examiners, administrative specialists, program coordinators and transportation workers. Engineering technicians, human resource technicians, physician consultants and law enforcement inspectors also are needed.

According to the governmentjobs.com website, the state is paying newly hired driver’s license examiners $36,650 annually.

Department of Transportation spokesman Marty Homan said the division is, above all, looking to recruit people with great customer service skills. He added that a “willingness to learn” also is necessary.

“The Division of Motors Vehicles is a great place to start a career,” Homan said, noting that many of the agency’s managers started out in entry-level positions. “There are ample opportunities for advancement.”

Homan said visitors will be able to learn about the various jobs carried out by division employees in areas such as driver services, general administration and the License and Theft Bureau.

Anyone who likes working in a construction setting will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of the division’s Highway Construction Transportation Academy. The academy is seeking candidates for a free, 8-week training academy that offers certifications for careers in transportation construction.

Representatives from NC Works in Rocky Mount also will be at the event to assist job seekers with leads from area employers.

Local food truck owners will be selling refreshments in the parking lot.

Information about every state Division of Motor Vehicles job vacancy can be found at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina?department%5b0%5d=Dept%20of%20Transportation&sort=PostingDate%7CDescending&keywords=dmv.

All state Department of Transporation jobs can be found at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina?department%5b0%5d=Dept%20of%20Transportation&sort=PostingDate%7cDescending.

Homan noted that many of the positions listed on the websites are listings for multiple job openings. Essentially, there are many more jobs available than the ones listed.

Jobs
