CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- The Cavaliers are headed to the NCAA Tournament as both the men's and women's tennis programs are seeded, set to host Regional rounds. After going undefeated in conference play, the back-to-back ACC Champion men's tennis team has been named the No. 7 team in the field. They host Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round, with Penn and VCU also playing in Charlottesville.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO