Roanoke & Christiansburg – Spring sports signings continue into May, including a monster celebration at the home of the Blue Demons with 23 student athletes honored. “This is the most decorated senior class we’ve had in that respect with 23 kids signing. if you listen to their bios they’re as good a student as they are athletes and they’re all great kids so were very thankful they will be representing Christiansburg High School in their collegiate days,” Blue Demons athletic director Tim Cromer explained.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO