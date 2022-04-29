ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nakobe Dean to be on the field for Eagles rookie camp despite pre-draft injury concerns

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
Nakobe Dean dropped to pick No. 83 overall in the third round because of predraft injury concerns, but the newest Philadelphia Eagles linebacker will be on the field next week for rookie camp.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, A group of independent doctors has already cleared Dean, with letters sent to all 32 teams classifying the injury as a pectoral strain, a source told Fowler.

During the day two press conference to discuss the Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean picks, GM Howie Roseman admitted that the Eagles were aware of the linebacker’s injury status, and it wouldn’t impact his availability for this spring.

Dean won’t require surgery and Philadelphia’s medical staff will handle the situation going forward.

The 2021 Butkus Award winner and AP first-team All-American selection, Dean logged 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), six sacks, and two interceptions last season for the National Champion Bulldogs.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs won't play in Germany, Mexico or England in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will not be one of the teams playing the NFL’s first-ever game in Munich, Germany in 2022. Germany is set to play host to four International Series games over the next four seasons, with the first game coming in 2022. It’s one of five international NFL games set to be played next season, with one to be played in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

