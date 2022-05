All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. What you need to know for Wednesday's playoff games. Backing off Brunson: The Mavs ranked fifth in percentage of points from beyond the arc during the regular season, something that they should look to embrace against the top-seeded Suns. But while Dallas has largely built a roster to embrace this style, Jalen Brunson might be the odd man out. Just one of Brunson's 16 shots in Game 1 came from distance, and that isn't an accident given he has shot 23.8% from 3-point range over the past two weeks. Brunson is not spreading the floor and with Luka Doncic back in the lineup, he is no longer required to be a playmaker. The Mavs are clearly running their offense through Doncic and that means Brunson will continue to draw tough matchups. He might play better tonight than he did in Game 1, but be careful in assuming he will bounce back and hit his scoring prop of 18.5 points against Phoenix's strong defenders.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO