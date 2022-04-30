Geneva falls short to Bibb County in playoffs

Six No. 1 teams are still alive as AHSAA baseball teams head into the state quarterfinals this week, but only one will be at home. Class 1A top-ranked and defending champ Bayshore Christian will host Berry on Friday. All the other remaining No. 1 teams will hit the road. Class...
From The Tribune staff reports HAYDEN — The Center Point girls softball team has forfeited its appearance in the AHSAA Class 5A Area 12 tournament, giving host team Hayden a first-round victory here. Win or lose, the Eagles would have played at at least two games. “They called about 20 minutes before first pitch and […]
Comments / 1