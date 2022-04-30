ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Synek has ‘surreal’ experience repping Hastings in Husker spring game

By Mason Kern
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - In two short years, Jarrett Synek went from quarterbacking the Hastings High football team to throwing touchdowns at Memorial Stadium as a redshirt freshman at Nebraska. “It wasn’t that long ago, but it seems like it was a long time ago,” Hastings football coach Charlie...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Scott Frost

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum, SDSU transfer Scheierman commits to Creighton basketball

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Baylor Scheierman sweepstakes have come to an end. The former Aurora High and South Dakota State star basketball player announced his commitment to Creighton Tuesday morning, selecting the the Jays over fellow finalists Arkansas, Clemson, Duke and Nebraska. Scheierman has two remaining years of eligibility. The...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest Show Choir wins at Nationals

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This weekend marked a big win for Grand Island Northwest’s “14 Karat Gold” Show Choir. The students competed on Saturday with the best of the best as part of the Show Choir Fame National Competition in Branson, Missouri. Northwest took home the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Hastings, NE
Football
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
Grand Island Independent

Tuesday, May 3 weather update for Nebraska

Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#Ksnb#Tigers
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm complete Phase II of USHL Draft

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Phase II of the USHL Draft began and ended Tuesday and the Tri-City Storm selected 24 players. The breakdown of the franchise’s selections leans heavy toward offense as the organization drafted 12 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. The Storm next continue their run to...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Storm add seven in USHL Phase I Draft

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm completed the first phase of the 2022 USHL Draft on Monday by drafting seven players in the ten-round draft. Tri-City drafted three forwards, four defensemen, and no goaltenders. The Storm also acquired two players through the USHL’s tender process to replace the team’s 1st and 2nd Round picks in Monday’s draft. The Storm signed defenseman Matthew Virgilio and forward Trevor Connelly to a tender agreement in March. Today’s USHL Phase I Draft, formerly known as the “Futures Draft”, was open to 2006 birth year players only. Phase II of the 2022 USHL Draft will begin tomorrow at 10:00am CT and is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey next season, and whose rights are not currently protected by another USHL member club. Teams will fill their rosters to a total of forty-five players by the end of the Phase II Draft tomorrow. All veteran roster players from the 2021-2022 season are automatically protected by their current team, separate from the list of forty-five players. Coverage of the Storm’s selections in the 2022 USHL Draft can be found at www.StormHockey.com/2022Draft. The team will also announce each selection on its social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) throughout tomorrow’s Phase II Draft.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Scheierman chose Creighton basketball for ‘national championship’ aspirations

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - With former Aurora basketball star and South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman announcing his commitment to Creighton on Tuesday, a recruitment process in national spotlight comes to a close. The Husky-turned-Jackrabbit-turned-Jay has also declared for the NBA Draft while preserving his college eligibility and he broke...
CREIGHTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney boys soccer defeats Papillion in District Semifinal

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite the cold and rainy weather, Kearney boys soccer took on Papillion LaVista for the boys District A-6 Semifinals. All tied up at the half with one a piece, and Ryland Garrett tacks on a Bearcat goal right away. Garrett would go on to record a hat trick on the day.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Felder Lifts Huskers to Five Inning Victory Over Buckeyes

Mya Felder doubled twice and drove in four runs to power the Nebraska softball team to a 9-1 five-inning victory over Ohio State in the final game of a three-game series in Columbus, Ohio. Felder produced her fourth multi-double game of her career and her four RBIs were a season...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum Scheierman narrows transfer list to five

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora High graduate and former South Dakota State star basketball player Baylor Scheierman narrowed his transfer destination list further on Monday. Scheierman, who declared for the NBA Draft but is also in the transfer portal, previously cut his list to 10 and is now down to five schools. Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska all made the cut.
AURORA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy