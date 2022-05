BALTIMORE -- It was less than one month ago when the starting rotation was the Twins’ biggest question mark nearing the end of Spring Training. That uncertainty was compounded by the injuries to Sonny Gray and Bailey Ober in the weeks since. But the surprise move Minnesota made to shore up its pitching as camp closed is paying dividends for what is statistically one of the best staffs in the American League.

