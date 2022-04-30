ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Jack Ryan stymies Janesville Parker as Janesville Craig baseball completes sweep of crosstown rival

By By John Barry
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m44Em_0fOor4Fc00

JANESVILLE

The long ball and the right arm of Jack Ryan were too much for the Janesville Parker baseball team Friday.

Janesville Craig got home runs from Aiden Schenk and Patrick Schork—and five flawless innings from Ryan—in a 9-0 Big Eight Conference victory at Riverside Park.

Craig (9-1, 8-1) completed a regular-season sweep of Parker and remained in sole possession of first place in the conference, one game ahead of Middleton.

Parker (1-7, 1-7) lost its seventh straight.

Schenk hit an opposite-field home run in the top of the second inning to put the Cougars up 1-0, and Jake Schaffner scored on a passed ball in the third to make it 2-0.

A five-run Craig fourth then put the game away. Charlie Claas had the only RBI in the inning, and Schaffner scored all the way from first on a fielder’s choice ground ball when the Vikings threw the ball around the infield for two errors.

“We’re getting a click better every game, but we still can’t seem to get away from that one bad inning every game, and that was the case again tonight,” Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as just catching and throwing the ball, but we still for some reason struggle to do that at times.

“Craig’s too good of a team to give them extra opportunities and extra outs, and that’s what did us in in the fourth inning. We had some physical and mental errors that inning.”

Schork hit a long home run in the sixth inning onto the pickleball courts over the left-field fence and Schaffner also trotted home on a wild pitch. Schaffner, who came into the game batting over .600 for the season, went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

Ryan was stellar on the mound. The senior right-hander, who will pitch at UW-Whitewater next season, allowed three hits and struck out eight.

“Jack was very efficient today,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “He threw 59 pitches in five innings, and I’ll take that anytime. And (Dylan) Snyder and (Brent) Klukas came in and threw real well and that gives us depth.”

Craig has a big week coming up. The state-ranked Cougars play host to state-ranked Milton today, have two conference games with Middleton on the docket and are scheduled for a make-up game with Verona next Saturday.

CRAIG 9, PARKER 0

Janesville Craig 011 502 0 — 9 9 1

Janesville Parker 000 000 0 — 0 3 5

Leading hitters—JC: Schaffner 2x4, Schenk 2x4 (HR), Dillon 2x3, Schork (HR), Hughes 2x4. JP: Novak (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JC: Ryan (W, 5-3-0-0-8-0), Snyder (1-0-0-0-1-1), Klukas (1-0-0-0-3-0); JP: Wilson (L, 3.1-2-7-6-3-4), Miller (3.2-7-2-2-4-2).

GazetteXtra

