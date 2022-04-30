MLB No-Hitter Tracker: The most recent one thrown by all 30 teams

Those Amazin' Mets

The Mets have tossed the first no-hitter of the year, a combined effort against the Philadelphia Phillies that began with starter Tylor Megill and then was handed off to four relievers—Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz. It marked the second no-hitter in Mets franchise history, with the last coming from Johan Santana in 2012. When was the last time your team tossed a perfect game or no-hitter? Here are the most recent ones for the other 29 teams in the MLB.

Arizona Diamondbacks — Tyler Gilbert

It was a history-making scene at Chase field last August, as Arizona Diamondbacks rookie left-hander Tyler Gilbert tossed a no-hitter against the Padres. The hitless gem was the fourth in baseball history to be accomplished in a pitcher's first start. And adding to Gilbert's monumental moment, the no-no was the eighth such occurrence on the 2021 calendar, which set the modern record.

Atlanta Braves — Kent Mercker

Mercker's no-hitter came against the Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Baltimore Orioles — John Means

Means' 2021 no-hitter against the Mariners was the first for an Orioles starter (not combined) since Jim Palmer in 1969.

Boston Red Sox — Jon Lester

Lester's no-hitter came against the Kansas City Royals on May 19, 2008.

Chicago White Sox — Carlos Rodon

Rodon added to the 2021 no-hitter frenzy, throwing a no-no against the Cleveland Guardians on April 14.

Chicago Cubs — Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel

The Cubs recorded the franchise's first-ever combined no-hitter on June 24, 2021, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Starting pitcher Zach Davies put in a strong six innings while relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel held it down for the remainder of the game.

Cincinnati Reds — Wade Miley

Miley's masterful gem against the Cleveland Indians was the fourth no-hitter of the 2021 MLB season.

Cleveland Guardians — Len Barker

Barker's no-hitter came against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 15, 1981 and was a perfect game.

Colorado Rockies — Ubaldo Jimenez

Jimenez threw his no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves on April 17, 2010.

Detroit Tigers — Spencer Turnbull

The 2021 no-hitter thrown by Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull was the first no-hitter for the Tigers since Justin Verlander threw the second of his career on May 7, 2011.

Houston Astros — Justin Verlander

Speaking of Verlander... He tossed the last for the Astros, a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2019.

Kansas City Royals — Bret Saberhagen

Saberhagen's no-hitter came against the Chicago White Sox on August 26, 1991.

Los Angeles Angels — Taylor Cole and Felix Pena

Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined to throw a no-hitter on July 12, 2019, the first home game after Tyler Skaggs' death.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Libertore

The four pitchers combined for a no-hitter on May 4, 2018.

Miami Marlins — Edinson Volquez

Volquez threw a no-hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 3, 2017.

Milwaukee Brewers — Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers joined the 2021 no-hitter club after a combined effort from starter Corbin Burnes and closer Josh Hader blanked the Cleveland Guardians—which was the third time last season the Ohio squad played the role of the hitless foe.

Minnesota Twins — Francisco Liriano

Liriano threw his no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 3, 2011.

New York Yankees — Corey Kluber

Kluber made history for the Yankees, breaking a 22-year drought between no-hitters. The last one was David Cone's perfect game, an achievement recorded so long ago that the Montreal Expos were the opponent.

Oakland Athletics — Mike Fiers

Fiers threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on May 7, 2019.

Philadelphia Phillies — Cole Hamels

Hamels threw a no-hitter against the Cubs on July 25, 2015.

Pittsburgh Pirates — Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon

Cordova pitched nine hitless innings and Rincon added a hitless 10th to beat the Houston Astros 3-0 on July 12, 1997.

San Diego Padres — Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove's no-hitter for the San Diego Padres was a historic one. Not only was it the first no-hitter in Padres history, but it also made sure that all 30 MLB clubs have at least one no-hitter to their name.

San Francisco Giants — Chris Heston

Heston threw a no-hitter against the New York Mets on June 9, 2015.

Seattle Mariners — James Paxton

Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 8, 2018.

St. Louis Cardinals — Bud Smith

Smith's no-hitter came against the San Diego Padres on September 3, 2001.

Tampa Bay Rays — Matt Garza

Garza threw his no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2010.

Texas Rangers — Kenny Rogers

Rogers threw a perfect game against the California Angels on July 28, 1994.

Toronto Blue Jays — Dave Stieb

Stieb's no-hitter came against the then Cleveland Indians on September 2, 1990.

Washington Nationals — Max Scherzer

Scherzer's second career no-hitter came against the New York Mets on October 3, 2015, just three months after his first.

