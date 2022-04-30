ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team Gets Repairs Made On Dangerous Pedestrian Bridge In Revere

By Cheryl Fiandaca
 4 days ago

REVERE (CBS) – If you have ever been to Revere Beach, you might have noticed what looks like a small Zakim Bridge. It’s known as the Markey Bridge and it’s a pedestrian walkway from the Blue Line Wonderland MBTA station to Revere Beach.

But locals say there’s a problem. “The gap on the bridge is another accident waiting to happen,” one woman said. “I didn’t even see this,” another said.

They are talking about a gap, more than three inches wide, that spans the entire width of the bridge and in some sections it’s more than two feet deep.

One mom told us it’s tough going for her daughter trying to ride her scooter. “If her wheels get caught, she’ll flip over. It’s definitely a hazard,” she said.

Gap in Markey Bridge in Revere (WBZ-TV)

The bridge was named after Senator Ed Markey’s Parents in 2012 and built as part of a $20 million grant from the federal government. Owned by the city of Revere, it is in an area flanked by a hotel, apartments, and restaurants. Residents say it’s well traveled and is lit up at night.

But on the beach side of the bridge, there are no lights at all, making it difficult to see the drop off to stairs at the end. The stairs themselves are uneven and dark.

“Especially at night, it’s very dangerous,” one walker told us.

Markey Bridge in Revere (WBZ-TV)

Residents say the bridge has been in disrepair for months and the unsafe conditions are getting worse. “I think it needs to be fixed quickly. Hopefully, by you coming here and making it known it will happen quickly,” another walker told us.

Because the gap on the bridge was located on the end closest to the Wonderland T Station, the I-Team first reached out to the MBTA. Within hours of our contacting the T, MBTA maintenance crews were out making repairs, ironworkers covered the gap with a metal plate and bricklayers made the steps even again.

While Revere owns the bridge, the T said: “MBTA does not own this structure, but the MBTA has taken this proactive approach to help ensure the safety of those passing through this area to connect with public transportation.”

Both the City of Revere and Senator Markey’s office told the I-Team that they are aware that the bridge is in need of necessary repairs and are working on a plan to fix the problems.

