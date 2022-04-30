ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kbb6J_0fOoqz9300

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal was picked in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a phenomenal junior season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Leo Chenal opted to enter the 2022 NFL Draft shortly after the Las Vegas Bowl.

On Friday, the decision paid off for the former Wisconsin linebacker, as he was selected in the third round of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 103.

The inside linebacker was the first Wisconsin selection of the weekend, though he is not expected to be the only one.

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection last year for the Badgers, Chenal led Wisconsin with 115 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss, in addition to eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Congratulations to Leo, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

  • Name : Leo Chenal
  • Position : linebacker
  • Jersey number : No. 5
  • Hometown : Grantsburg, Wisconsin
  • High school : Grantsburg High School
  • Recruiting information : 3-star prospect
  • College major : Retailing and Consumer Behavior

Measurables

  • Height : 6-foot-2
  • Weight : 250 pounds
  • Arms : 31"
  • Hands : 9 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash : 4.53
  • Broad jump : 100.08'
  • Vertical jump : 40.5"
  • 20-yard shuttle : 3.94 (Pro Day)
  • 3-cone : 6.84 (Pro Day)
  • Bench press : 14 reps (Pro Day)

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
