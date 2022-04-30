2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss drafted by the LA Rams

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss was the final pick in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

After being a multi-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers, Logan Bruss has moved on to play professionally.

On Friday, the former Wisconsin offensive lineman was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams with pick No. 104, the final selection of the night. He joins fellow Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards in LA.

The versatile offensive lineman is capable of playing either guard or tackle at the next level, and he represents the second Wisconsin player picked of the weekend, joining Leo Chenal who was picked just minutes before .

As a senior in 2021, Bruss was a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection, and he finished his career at Wisconsin playing in 41 games with 34 starts (25 at right tackle and six at right guard).

Congratulations to Logan, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft.

Bio

Name : Logan Bruss

Position : offensive guard/tackle

Jersey number : No. 60

Hometown : Kimberly, Wisconsin

High school : Kimberly High School

Recruiting information : 3-star prospect

College major : Industrial Engineering

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-5

Weight : 316 pounds

Arms : 33 1/8"

Hands : 10 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

40-yard dash : 5.32

20-yard shuttle : 4.55

3-cone : 7.57

Broad jump : 112"

Vertical jump : 31"

