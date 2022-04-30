NFL Draft: Breaking down how Jaquan Brisker fits with Chicago Bears

Despite the Chicago Bears being told they need to address the offensive side of things they said nope and went with a true free range safety in Jaquan Brisker .

The Bears are led on the defense by Eddie Jackson, another safety, after the departure of Khalil Mack and Brisker serves as a perfect compliment to him. Brisker could be a reliable strong safety for the team as Jackson plays free safety. Again like Ebiketie, Brisker comes in from day one and starts for a team that needs good football players.

Brisker may not be a fan favorite pick with them hoping to build around the offense and Justin Fields but soon enough he is going to prove his worth. Be patient while he makes some plays, his fit is great for this team.

Draft Capital

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Brisker stays inside the top half of round two here as the Bears use their first pick of the draft on the Nittany Lion safety. The team has a ton of needs on offense so for them to skip that over and take Brisker again speaks to how they see him as a talent.

Expected Role

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Highlighted it a little bit above but his play style is a perfect compliment to Eddie Jackson. Brisker will be able to provide run support while also giving zone coverage for a defense that is sure to be tested.

Grading the Fit

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

I love the fit for Brisker but I don't love the fit if that makes any sense. Brisker is going to have a mountain of expectations thrown on him from day one which I expect him to handle. Why I worry is this defense is less than ideal so he may be hung out to dry more than he has experienced in his football career.

Projection

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of a projection for Jaquan Brisker he will be a day one starter bar none because this roster is just so depleted. He will make a difference with his talent and he will make a difference with his instincts. He will upgrade the defense immediately and while his role will be wide ranging he has every chance to be a building block for a new front office and coaching staff to show what they can turn talented college defenders into.

