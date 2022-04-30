Friday's city roundup

The 1990 State Football Playoffs were held during the 10th, 11th, and 12th weeks of the football season. The finals for Classes A and D3 and the semifinals for the other five classes were held Saturday, November 10. The finals for B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 were played on November 16. Class A was made up of the 32 largest schools; the next 64 largest were Class B; the remainder of the schools playing 11-man football were divided into C1 and C2 having 43 schools each. The D1 and D2 schools were all the schools playing 8-man football. There were 62 schools in D1 and 61 schools in D2. Class D3 had 28 schools playing 6-man football. Classes A and D3: Eight teams qualified for the playoffs. The Class A and D3 schools were assigned to six districts with the teams with the best point averages, as determined by the point system, being declared district champions and qualifying for the playoffs. Two wild card teams qualified based on their final point average. Classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2: Sixteen teams qualified for the playoffs. Qualifiers were selected on the basis of conference representatives and the point system. Five Class B conferences qualified a representative for the playoffs; the other qualifiers were selected by the point system.

