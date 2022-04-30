ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2012 Aston Martin Virage

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although it wasn't successful at splitting the difference between the DBS and DB9, an Aston Martin Virage like the one on Cars & Bids is an affordable exotic...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Aston Martin names Ferrari veteran as CEO

In a major shakeup of its senior staff, Aston Martin on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa as CEO. The Ferrari veteran will start the role on July 1, replacing Tobias Moers who has served as CEO for only the past two years. Prior to joining Aston Martin, Moers worked for Mercedes-Benz, including leading the AMG performance skunkworks.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Aston Martin taps former Ferrari boss Felisa for CEO

May 4 (Reuters) - Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) on Wednesday named former Ferrari NV (RACE.MI) boss Amedeo Felisa as its new chief executive officer as the British luxury carmaker works on emulating the Italian carmaker's success and electrifying its brand. Felisa will take over with immediate effect from Tobias Moers,...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

First Drive: Aston Martin’s New DBX707 Has Usurped the SUV Crown

Click here to read the full article. There’s a riveting battle for supremacy in the luxury high-performance SUV segment, and it appears that a formidable newcomer is determined to rise above the exceptional offerings from Lamborghini, Porsche and Bentley to take the throne. That striking competitor is the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707, arriving in dealerships later this year. Aston Martin is a late entrant to the SUV realm, yet it’s committed to domination. Fewer than two years ago, the company introduced the DBX. All-new at the time, the model was built on a dedicated platform of lightweight alloy extrusions with bonded...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Aston Martin CEO Quits, Former Ferrari Man Takes His Place

CEO of Aston Martin, Tobias Moers, has left the British automaker. According to unconfirmed reports last night, Moers had some "strategic differences" with Lawrence Stroll, one of the major sources of financial backing within the company and whose son races for the brand's Formula 1 team. Moers was previously the head of Mercedes' AMG division, responsible for cars like the SLS AMG and others.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Car And Driver#Cars Bids#Supercar#Gamma Rapho#Getty#V12 Horsepower#Vantage
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Potential 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Or Mach 1 Mule Spotted

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple S650 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a GT variant making some rumbly V8 noises, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model, as well as captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another interesting vehicle out and about, which could potentially be a 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or Mach 1 mule.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Sporty New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied Back At The Nürburgring

By now, it's safe to say that Hyundai's N division has proved itself several times over. The tuning arm, which brought in Albert Biermann of BMW fame, has churned out some excellent cars, like the Veloster N. Back in July of last year, we predicted that the brand's tuning arm would soon be having a go at the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

2024 Cadillac Escalade Sport Will Have High-Performance V

America's upper class can't get enough of the Cadillac Escalade. Despite a hefty price increase, the full-size SUV is a firm favorite and outsold all of its rivals, including the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Lincoln Navigator. Hoping to capitalize on this frenzy, the all-American luxury brand is set to introduce a high-performance variant known as the Escalade-V.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Dismisses the Cayman Complex

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched to 30 mph in 1.1 seconds, tying the 911 GT3 and Chevy C8 Corvette as the quickest rear-wheel-drive cars to that mark in Car and Driver testing. It reached 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, quicker than any non-Turbo or GT 911, and...
CARS
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
Road & Track

The Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission Is Sourced From BMW

If you've paid any attention to the Toyota Supra for the past four years, you'll know it's essentially a BMW underneath. Assembled by Magna Steyr alongside the Z4 convertible in Austria, it uses BMW engines and sports a BMW interior. It's no surprise to hear, then, that the newly available manual transmission for the Supra is also a BMW unit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy