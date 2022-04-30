ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arrest rates have dropped over past few years in Chicago as crime rates go up -- why?

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF2g1_0fOooDib00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvHNp_0fOooDib00
Arrest rates have dropped over past few years in Chicago as crime rates go up 03:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime is going up in Chicago as arrest rates go down – and we're asking why.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, it is victims' families are still looking for justice – like one we just met – who are hurting the most.

"He was so excited about turning 18," Jerryce Carter said of her son, Lee Carter Jr., as she broke down, "and for that to be taken from him? For that to be taken from him? Because he was so excited about being 18!"

Police said at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Carter Jr. was standing in the driveway of his home in the Longwood Manor neighborhood when shots were fired.

Carter Jr. was shot in the chest and was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. But he did not make it.

"I would never wish this on my worst enemy. A mother – it's a pain that will break you; that will take the life out of you," Ms. Carter said, "and then, on top of that, you've got to figure out what, why?"

Carter Jr.'s mother has no justice. There have been no arrests and no leads.

"They don't have nothing to go off of, so how can they do their jobs if no one else is helping?" Ms. Carter said.

It turns out the rate at which the CPD has been solving cases for many violent crimes is at a shocking low.

We crunched the numbers using public city data. In 2022, there have been at least 2,422 robberies, but only 145 arrests – which is 41 percent less in 2022 than in 2019.

Back in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, there were similar robbery rates – but nearly 250 arrests.

Meanwhile, there have been 3,980 motor vehicle thefts this year – but only about 136 arrests. That amounts to about three of every 100.

"You need to build trust, and you have to have trust in the community; witnesses to come forward. You need to be able to work together with people to solve crime," said University of Chicago Clinical Professor of Law Craig Futterman, "and what we've also seen at this time is that trust in police, and it's almost like a vicious circle."

Futterman says there is also a police training and resource problem pushing the crime clearance numbers down.

"So there haven't been as sufficient number of detectives to investigate, solve crime, and take crimes like robbery seriously," Futterman said.

All the Carter family wants is their son's case taken seriously.

"Community – we've got to stick together," said Ms. Carter. "There's too many of our young kids dying senselessly in these streets."

There is one category of arrests that is going up – weapons violations are up 19 percent since 2019.

We asked the Chicago Police Department for comment on why they think arrest rates have been so low. They said arrests rates are actually up for murder and aggravated battery in 2022 compared with 2021

The CPD released this statement:

"The Chicago Police Department is focused on enhancing public safety in all of Chicago's communities through increased visibility, positive engagement, and consistent collaboration. Arrests for murders and aggravated batteries have increased year to date compared to last year as CPD continues its tireless efforts to remove violent offenders from the streets. The effort to combat violent crime is part of the Department's partnership with city departments and agencies to address the root causes of violence."

Comments / 22

John Mahoney
4d ago

Why arrest when the offender is out back on the street before the policeman is done doing the paperwork and committing the crime again

Reply
10
Bo Diddly
4d ago

Because police can't chase or arrest without being labeled RACIST.

Reply
22
Nwi hammond man
3d ago

What’s the point of locking them up if Kim foxx is quick to release them

Reply
10
Related
CBS Chicago

Retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shoot one of three men robbing him in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two more attacks on CTA riders, in separate incidents on the Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating two more attacks on the CTA, both of them early Wednesday on the Red Line.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there have now been at least eight attacks on the CTA in the past 10 days.In the latest attack, police said a 48-year-old woman was on a Red Line train at the 95th Street station around 3:30 a.m., when a man walked up to her and hit her in the face over and over again.She stayed on the train before getting off at the Cermak/Chinatown stop, and called police. She was taken to Insight Hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Violent Crime#Murder#Chicago Police Department#Cbs 2#Cpd
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, shot during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is stabbed, then shot during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.Police said around 10:18 a.m., a 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a known offender, on the 7100 block of North Glenwood, when the offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh. The offender then grabbed a firearm and fired shots at the victim, also hitting her in the thigh, before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Street racers do doughnuts, light fires on Lower Wacker Drive; Chicago Police say no reports filed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild night on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive, dozens of people turned out for a fiery street race. That turnout came despite lawmakers' efforts to crack down on that activity. Street racing on Lower Wacker Drive is an ongoing problem, and there was another incident early Sunday morning. It was all caught on police oberservation device (POD) camera video. Around 2 a.m. a crowd of 100 people with dozens of cars gathered there. At least one person can be seen with what looks like a gun. In the video people in the crowd get inside a circle of what...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 women shot, 1 killed during argument in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman is dead and another wounded following a shooting in River North early Saturday morning. Police said around 1:05 a.m., two women were in an argument with an unknown man outside on the 300 block of North State Street when the offender produced a handgun and shot at both victims multiple times. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 31-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy