Rollercoaster ride: Knights top Firebirds in memorable battle for Big East season title

“It’s never over until it’s over.”

—Yogi Berra

Peyton Clay fielded a ground ball, tagged the Southern Nash runner going to second base and then threw the ball to first baseman Seth Williams to complete a double play.

But this wasn’t just any double play for Northern Nash on Thursday night. It was the double play that sealed an incredible 12-10 triumph over the Firebirds at home on Senior Night, giving the Knights the regular-season championship in the Big East 2A/3A Conference.

Northern Nash trailed early, came back with a monster fourth inning to take the lead and then watched as Southern Nash tied it. The Knights then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Birds in the top of the seventh to complete their championship run.

“What we witnessed was a ton of heart and desire by two teams,” said NN coach Joey Keefe, whose squad finished 12-2 in the conference and 16-4 overall. “They (Southern Nash) were fighting for their life to win the conference and they had to beat us twice to do it, and they did a heckuva job early in the game trying to get there.

“Our guys just refused to quit, and they battled back and put the ball in play and hit it hard when they needed to,” he added. “These kids have had success basically their entire playing career, and they have learned to feed off each other and learn from each other and depend on each other — ‘my teammates are not going to give up on me and I’m not going to quit.’ It pulls the younger players in and it’s really changed the culture here.”

It was a game befitting the top two teams in the Big East 2A/3A Conference. If it was on ESPN, it’s not an understatement to say this one would have been called an instant classic.

Southern Nash took the first game the evening before behind a standout effort on the mound from Landen Baker.

And for the first three-and-a-half innings of the rematch, it looked as if Wednesday’s win had some carryover effect for Firebirds, who took a 3-1 lead and scored six runs in the top of the fourth for a 9-1 cushion.

But after several momentum swings, when Clay’s throw settled into Williams’ glove, it was the Knights who celebrated like kings.

How they got there was a tale of grit and determination.

Southern (10-4, 15-5) got on the board first in the top of the first inning when Blake Strickland reached on an error, advanced to third on A.J. High’s double and scored on Baker’s single.

Northern used a two-out solo home run to right field by Ashton Rhodes to tie the score at 1-all.

The Firebirds made it 2-1 in the top of the second when Strickland singled, stole second and scored when High reached on an error. Northern then left two runners on base (Danny O’Brien and Clay via walks) in the bottom of the frame.

The Firebirds then made it 3-1 in the third when Keegan Wallace doubled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Greyson Curtis and scored on a wild pitch.

Southern seemingly had the game in hand after using three hits and error and a walk to plate six runs in the top of the fourth to extend its advantage to 9-1.

Strickland reached on an error with one out and High walked. Baker followed with a three-run homer to right field, Wallace singled and Curtis walked to chase NN starting pitcher Travis Gamache in favor of Logan Denton.

John Tolleson greeted Denton with a three-run homer to right to make it an eight-run lead.

Just when the visitors seemingly had momentum, it shifted in a big way toward the home side.

Danny O’Brien led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to right. When Williams singled to left, SN starting pitcher Curtis left and was relieved by Strickland.

Bryson Jenkins paced back and forth in the dugout.

“Nine runs is not going to win this game,” he told his teammates.

Clay doubled Williams to third, and a walk to Isaiah Strickland loaded the bases. Bryson Lewis grounded out to third, but Williams scored. Carson Ashman then cleared the bases with a triple to centerfield to make it 9-5. A walk to Jenkins brought in another pitcher, High.

Rhodes reached on an error and Ashman scored. Gamache reached on an error to fill the bases again.

O’Brien, the one who led off the inning and started Northern’s rally, followed with a monstrous grand slam to clear the bases again and give the Knights a 10-9 lead. The runs counted, but in an odd twist, O’Brien was ruled to have celebrated too much with his bat flip and was disqualified for the remainder of the contest.

Southern Nash had the answer in the top of the fifth when Strickland walked, stole second and came around when High reached on an error. Baker followed with a single and Keefe opted for a new pitcher, Jenkins, who struck out the next batter and induced a 6-4-3 double play (Bryson Lewis to Clay to Williams) to end the frame with the score tied at 10.

Jenkins allowed a single by Mason Wells in the top of the sixth inning but did get out of the inning with three strikeouts.

“Get me a lead and I’ll carry it home,” Jenkins said as the bottom of the sixth inning began.

Rhodes and Gamache singled, and one out later, Williams drew a walk to load the bases. Rhodes scored on a wild pitch, and Clay walked.

With two outs, Lewis may have had arguably his most important at-bat of the game. He fell behind 0-2 in the count but fouled off five pitches and eventually drew a walk to bring in Gamache and give the Knights a two-run lead.

But Southern Nash wasn’t about to close up shop and hand the title over without a fight.

High singled to left with one out in the top of the seventh and moved to third on a double by Baker.

Keefe elected to intentionally walk Wallace to load the bases and set up a force play.

The gamble paid off with the ground ball to Clay that resulted in the game-ending double play.

SN coach Todd Brewer said he was proud of his team.

“This was a fun game. It was a roller coaster and unfortunately, someone has to lose,” he said. “I was proud of our guys; they have played well all year. They came out (Wednesday) and gave us a chance to be able to play for it tonight. Our stance was, if we give ourselves a chance, then anything could happen. I told them there was nothing for them to hold their heads down about. It’s a tough game to lose being up that much and not being able to hold on, but Northern’s got some guys that can flat-out swing it. They hit the ball. Even after the comeback, though, we still bounced back and tied it up and had a chance in the seventh inning.”