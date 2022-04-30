Wild Night in Big East: top 2 softball seeds fall

The Southern Nash-Northern Nash baseball game wasn’t the only wild game in the Big East 2A/3A Conference Thursday night.

The top two conference seeds in softball were upset by the fourth- and fifth-place teams, respectively, while the seventh-place team in baseball defeated the fifth-place team.

Here is a recap of the evening as well as other events involving Nash and Edgecombe County teams:

SOFTBALL

Franklinton 1, Southern Nash 0

The Red Rams scored a sixth-inning run and kept the co-league leader off the scoreboard in the first upset of the night.

Southern dropped into a first-place tie with Roanoke Rapids in the conference.

The Ladybirds threatened in the fifth with runners on second and third with one out but were unable to score.

Kelsey Jones and Addison Brumfield had the hits for Southern Nash (11-2 conference, 15-2 overall). Anna Dickinson struck out 12 batters and allowed four hits.

Nash Central 10, Roanoke Rapids 9

The Bulldogs pulled the second softball upset of the evening as they rallied late to stun the Yellow Jackets.

Roanoke Rapids (11-2 Big East, 14-2 overall) fell back into a first-place tie with Southern Nash following the loss.

Nash Central led 2-1 but the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the bottom of the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.

Undaunted, the Bulldogs (9-5, 11-6) erupted for seven runs in the top of the fifth for a 9-5 lead as Layla Lafferty drove in two with a double and Peyton Langley followed with a two-run home run to left center.

Roanoke Rapids scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to get within two runs.

Nash Central collected a run in the top of the sixth to go up by two again but the Jackets tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.

Both teams fared well at the plate. Nash Central had 11 hits while Roanoke Rapids had 12 hits.

Langley (three RBI), Lafferty (four RBI), Hannah Hudlow, Worrells (RBI) and Taylor Rooks each had two hits for Nash Central. Lydia Hill (two RBI) and Alkexis Hedgepeth had then other hits.

Hannah Frazier went the distance and got the win despite allowing 10 hits (five for extra bases) with one strikeout and one walk.

Northern Nash 16, Rocky Mount 5

Northern Nash improved to 4-10 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 6-12 overall by beating Rocky Mount in five innings on Senior Night.

Kathryn Keeter went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI to lead the Knights. Emily Clay tripled twice with two RBI and three runs scored while Ashley Brantley (double) and Emma Hunt (triple, three RBI) added extra base hits. Lara Sigers drove in a pair of runs as well for Northern Nash.

The Gryphons (0-14 conference, 0-15 overall) had three hits: Ahnia Cherry, Dee Graham and Quadriyyah Harmon (two RBI). Cherry and Graham stole two bases each.

Rocky Mount made nine errors defensively which led to 10 unearned runs for Northern Nash.

Paris Evans suffered the loss on the mound, going four innings with two strikeouts and two walks while allowing nine hits.

Faith 13, Harrells 0

Faith Christian ran its record to 10-4 overall with a run-rule victory over Harrells Academy on Thursday at home.

The Patriots broke open a 3-0 game with 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

FCS finished with 12 hits as Lizzie Camp (three RBI), Olivia Pannell (two RBI), Tynleigh Hinton (RBI) and Emma Kate Davis led the way with two hits each.

Abby Vann, Heidi Stewart (RBI), Olivia Bowling (RBI) and Emma Cate Griffin (RBI) collected one hit each. Christa Barnes also drove in a run.

Griffin earned the win on the mound for Faith Christian. She pitched five innings, finished with a no-hitter, walked two and struck out seven.

BASEBALL

Rocky Mount 11, Franklinton 5

The Gryphons took control early, scoring nine runs in the first two innings, and eased past the Red Rams for their fifth win of the season.

Rocky Mount (4-9 Big East, 5-15 overall) finished with nine hits against Franklinton (6-8, 9-11) as Malik Hill went 3-for-4, Isaiah Silver was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI and Justin Long went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Zainile Johnson added a double and scored a run while Kealin Yarrell collected a triple.

Yarrell earned the win on the mound, as he worked 5.2 innings and allowed seven hits and five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts and four walks. Stephon Jones added 1.1 frames of work with a strikeout and a walk.

Nash Central 15, Louisburg 2

Leading 1-0 after two innings, Nash Central scored four runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, three more in the sixth and four in the seventh to defeat Louisburg in another Big East 2A/3A Conference game.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-8 in the league and 8-15 overall with the season sweep, while the Warriors fell to 1-13 in conference and 1-16 overall.

Nash Central finished with 17 hits as Colby Lewis was 3-for-4 with three RBI while Jackson Summerlin (double, RBI), Conner Jackson (double, RBI), Drew Pridgen (RBI), Landon Dillane (double, two RBI) and Landyn Holt (double, two RBI) collected two hits each. Camden Posey (RBI), Connor Whitley (double, RBI), Evan Johnson (RBI) and Chase Smith (two RBI) provided one hit each for the Bulldogs.

Johnson picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts and two walks. Pridgen allowed one hit and walked one in an inning of relief.

OTHER RESULTS

BASEBALL

Tarboro 13, South Creek 1

Tarboro (6-4 Four Rivers 1A Conference, 10-10 overall) scored 12 runs in the first three innings (six in the first and three each in the second and third) to ease past the Cougars.

Trevon White (triple, RBI) and Mason Satterfield (three RBI) led the Vikings with two hits each, while Ayden Webb (RBI), Isaiah Jones (double, RBI), Layton Dupree (two RBI), Tanner Cairns (two RBI) and Ashton Owens (two RBI) added one hit each.

Dupree (three innings, no hits no runs, eight strikeouts) and White (two innings, one earned run, three strikeouts, one walk) combined for the mound win for Tarboro.

RMA 8, Freedom 7

The Eagles, down 7-3, scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for the victory at home against Freedom Christian Academy (13-8 overall).

Parker Sherrod had two hits (triple and home run), scored two runs and drove in three runs to lead RMA (13-3 overall) while Wells Hutson added a pair of hits. Kameron Wright (triple, RBI), Miller Rogers (RBI), Luke Holloman (RBI) and Gabe Winham provided one hit each for the Eagles.

RMA pitchers Rogers, Hutson and Holloman combined for 12 strikeouts and nine walks while allowing six hits and seven runs (only one earned).

NECP 19, Bertie 11

The Huskies improved to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Four Rivers 1A Conference with a league win over Bertie on Thursday.

The teams went back and forth before NECP outscored the Falcons 6-1 in the final three frames to pull away.

Jalil Everette led the Huskies with four hits (two doubles and a triple) and scored five runs while Tyson Watson added three hits and four RBI. Steven Harlow also had three hits and four RBI while scoring three runs.

Other offensive leaders included Matt Johnson (two hits, double, three runs, two RBI), Carson Keeter (one hit) and Anthony Cairo (one hit, RBI). Tyler Mizell also drove in a run for NECP.

Chandler Mitchum (four innings, 13 hits, 10 runs (nine earned), two walks, nine strikeouts) and Cody Hopkins (three innings, one earned run, no hits, three strikeouts, three walks) pitched for the Huskies.

North Edgecombe forfeits

North Edgecombe fell to 1-12 overall and in the Tar-Roanoke 1A Conference after suffering a league loss by forfeit to Warren County on Thursday.

KIPP 17, RMP 7

The Jaguars suffered a Tar-Roanoke 1A Conference loss on Thursday to KIPP Pride, who scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie.

Rocky Mount Prep dropped to 3-6 in the league and overall.

SOCCER

Southern Nash 3, Roanoke Rapids 2

Southern Nash defeated Roanoke Rapids 3-2 on Thursday to claim the Big East 2A/3A Conference Championship.

After a 1-1 tie at halftime, Southern (12-0, 17-0-1) scored two goals in the second half to take a 3-1 lead.

Roanoke Rapids (8-2, 10-2) scored on a penalty kick to cut the lead to one. Firebirds goalie Dahlia Romero made a big save with under two minutes left to secure the win.

Offensive leaders for Southern Nash were Jermia Walker, Emory Gibson and Ambner Patterson with one goal each.

The Firebirds will play next week in the Big East Conference Tourney.

Franklinton 4, Nash Central 2

All of the offense combined by both teams happened in the first half as the Red Rams (5-6, 9-8) pulled an upset over the Bulldogs (7-4-1, 10-7-1) in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match on Thursday.

Northern Nash 5, Bunn 0

A four-goal first half for the Knights proved more than enough as they shut out Bunn in a Big East 2A/3A Conference match on Thursday.

Northern improved to 7-4-1 in the league and 10-7-1 overall behind goals from Charlize Evans, Antanesha Basemore, Griffin Web, Sarah Cook and Ashleigh Modlin. Basemore and Cook provided assists.

Bunn dropped to 2-10 in the conference and overall.

Farmville Central 9, SWE 0

The Cougars fell to 1-7 in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and 1-12-1 overall following their eighth straight loss as Farmville Central (7-0, 10-0) posted a shutout behind four goals from Corinne Denham and three from Journee McDaniel.