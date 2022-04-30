What might have been for Dale Earnhardt

Friday the 29th would have been Dale Earnhardt’s 71st birthday. Millions of NASCAR fans — even those who never saw him race — probably will stop and wonder what might have been if he’d survived that last-lap, last-turn crash in the 2001 Daytona 500.

At 49, the seven-time Cup Series champion might have raced another few years before retiring to oversee Dale Earnhardt Inc. and steer his son’s career. He was too stubborn to quit on a downturn — notably, a six-year championship drought — but there’s no evidence he planned to quit anytime soon, either.

Here’s the part that still haunts NASCAR fans: In recent years, evidence has emerged that suggests Earnhardt could have survived the Daytona 500 crash and been at Rockingham the following weekend. Updated medical and scientific research indicates that the new HANS might have prevented the basal skull fracture that killed him almost instantly.

Earnhardt had every opportunity to slip on the “Head And Neck System” that Brett Bodine, Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Andy Houston and Matt Kenseth wore that day. Playing to his “macho man” image, Earnhardt didn’t hesitate to show his disdain for the device that had passed every lab test during its development.

“Dale came up to me that morning and ridiculed me,” Bodine said several years ago. “He said, ‘What are you, some kind of (female vulgarity)?’ He said he didn’t know if he’d feel comfortable around me. He’d tried one and didn’t feel good in it. That didn’t bother me because that was just Dale being Dale. You know, the Intimidator, the guy who was always going to do things his way.”

Three hours after their conversation, Earnhardt was dead, taken by the same neck and skull fracture that had killed Adam Petty, Tony Roper and Kenny Irwin in 2000. Immediately after the crash — with emotions raw — HANS co-creator Jim Downing wisely hesitated to say whether he felt his invention would have saved Earnhardt.

Ten years later, after extensive research, he said a HANS might have helped. Several years after that, following more research and testing, he was 60 to 70 percent sure it would have helped. On the 20th anniversary of the accident, he was even more certain.

“I can say it’s probably 95 percent he would have survived,” Downing said 18 months ago. “The evidence is pretty conclusive that the HANS eliminates the ‘snap’ that causes the basal skull fracture that killed those drivers.”

Petty, Bodine, Kenseth, Jarrett and Houston chose to wear the HANS the day Earnhardt died. Perhaps because “the Intimidator” was so publicly against it, most Cup drivers didn’t. Earnhardt called it “a noose” and Mark Martin said he’d rather “cross my fingers and hope for the best” in a high-speed, head-on crash.

Downing and Michigan State University biomechanical engineering professor the late Dr. Robert Hubbard began tinkering with the restraint system after a friend died of head injuries during a sports car race. When properly installed and fitted, the “horse collar-like” device keeps the driver’s head stable when things go seriously wrong at speed.

In most sudden-stop accidents, the driver’s torso is slowed and stopped by the standard six-point seat belt harness. In contrast, the head maintains its velocity until it’s abruptly stopped by the neck. The HANS device maintains the head’s alignment with the torso, neck and shoulders, and transfers energy to the torso as the head stays relatively stable.

Bodine first wore a HANS during a 2000 Brickyard 400 test. A HANS representative visited his garage to explain the piece’s workings and benefits. When asked if he’d like to try one, Bodine quickly jumped at the chance.

“I made five or 10 laps (around Indy) and was just fine with it,” he said several years ago. “It didn’t bother or hinder me at all. I could see the value and couldn’t see anything that was a problem. Once I tested, I never got back in another car without one. I used mine the rest of that (2000) season and the rest of my career.

“I’m absolutely convinced it saved me in a practice crash at Bristol later that year. I’m just as sure it saved my life in August of 2003 at Michigan, the head-on that basically ended my career. Even with the HANS, I strained my neck both times. I don’t think I would have survived without it. I won’t let my kids drive their go-karts without their HANS. That’s how much I believe in it.”

Despite Earnhardt’s death and Bodine’s testimonials, many drivers refused to wear the piece until NASCAR made it mandatory in October of 2001. Like Bodine, Petty was an early advocate, perhaps because his 18-year-old son, Adam, died of a basal skull fracture in an Xfinity accident in New Hampshire on Mother’s Day weekend of 2000.

“In my heart I know it has saved numerous lives since that day at Daytona Beach,” Petty said of Earnhardt’s accident. You’ll never convince me otherwise.”

Would others on the Daytona 500 grid have worn a HANS if Bodine hadn’t been such a proponent?

“I was first, so I feel I made a difference that changed worldwide motorsports,” said the long-retired driver and former official. “Yeah, the HANS people would have found someone, but they found me and I’m proud I immediately saw it could save lives.

“For years, there was nobody around to tell us there might be a better way to do safety. Or if there was, nobody in the garage listened to them. People didn’t want the HANS because it was new and unfamiliar, and they didn’t know it might save their life. I’m glad I was part of changing some minds.”

And, certainly, saving some lives. Witness: Since Earnhardt’s death in 2001 — including some truly frightening crashes — not a single NASCAR driver has died in practice or competition.

