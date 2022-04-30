ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

TN man who confronted boy in prom dress suing Kathy Griffin over viral video of incident

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sebastian Posey
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPUEm_0fOonFRq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A Tennessee man who was captured on video telling a boy wearing a prom dress “you look like an idiot,” says he’s filing a federal lawsuit against Kathy Griffin, claiming the comedian stirred up a damaging backlash against him and his family.

Sam Johnson, a former CEO of a healthcare company, says he and his family were subjects of online harassment after video of the confrontation started circulating in April 2021 .

Cellphone video taken April 24, 2021, captured Dalton Stevens, a then-senior at Franklin High School, being ridiculed by a man later identified as Johnson — seen saying “you look like an idiot” to Stevens.

WATCH | Video of Franklin prom dress confrontation from April 2021

The viral clip caught the attention of celebrities, including Kathy Griffin.

Two days after the incident, Johnson, then-CEO of local telemedicine company VisuWell, was terminated by the company .

On April 28, 2021, Johnson told WKRN that the incident wasn’t about Stevens’ attire , “It was all about their behavior originally. They made it about the attire. They were being obnoxious and profane in one of my favorite restaurants. Many of us in the restaurant were appalled and I was the only one willing to say something about it.”

Just over a year after the incident, Johnson tweeted that he’s filing the lawsuit to “stand up against the woke social mob that wants to strip us of our livelihoods and careers.”

Griffin tweeted she would fight the suit and not settle, adding she doesn’t think Johnson got fired because of her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Sports
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Sam Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Viral Video#Wkrn#Franklin High School#Visuwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy