Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs made one third-round NFL Draft pick, and it’s defense again: LB Leo Chenal

By Herbie Teope
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Chiefs stayed with defense to close out the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kansas City used a third-round pick (103rd overall) on Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Chenal totaled 178 tackles, including 25.5 stops for a loss, in college. He added 11 sacks, an interception, a pass defensed and three forced fumbles.

“People who watch my game know I’m going to be one of the most violent guys on the field at all times,” Chenal said.

Chenal joins a linebacker corps anchored by Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton, who project as the Chiefs’ starters. Chenal becomes the third straight linebacker taken by the Chiefs within the first three rounds of a draft — Gay was a second-round pick in 2020, while Bolton was a second-round pick in 2021.

The Chiefs are likely to allow Chenal, a stout run-stopper, an opportunity to compete for a starting job as a strongside linebacker in the team’s 4-3 base defensive scheme. They will also expect the rookie to contribute on special teams.

“This last pick with Leo allows us to play Willie at more a natural position at the Will (weakside) linebacker now that we have a Sam,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “Leo also will have backup Mike (middle linebacker) ability.”

Through five picks, the Chiefs have opted for defense four times. They selected cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in Thursday’s opening round, safety Bryan Cook in Friday’s Round 2 and Chenal in Round 3.

They also selected wide receiver Skyy Moore, their lone offensive player chosen thus far, in Friday night’s second round.

Chiefs’ draft slots:

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

