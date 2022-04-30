ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres win season finale in overtime, send Rick Jeanneret out with a win

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKGNh_0fOolccr00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One last call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret resulted in one last win for the Sabres in the final game of the regular season. Casey Mittelstadt netted the winner in overtime to put the Sabres on top 3-2.

“Great way to end the year,” Mittelstadt said. “Great way to end it for RJ and me and [forward Dylan Cozens] were talking, we’re pretty proud to be his last call.”

They battled all night against Chicago, falling behind 1-0 and 2-1 throughout the contest. They were able to tie it up on two separate occasions with goals from Tage Thompson (38) and Owen Power (2). Then Mittelstadt won it in overtime.

“It feels great to win, obviously and to make that night that much more special for RJ I think we owed it to him obviously and to all the fans that came out tonight, I think we took it to heart we didn’t want to let RJ or the crowd down,” Thompson said.

This was the 32nd win of the year and the 16th win in the final two months of the season, and Buffalo will finish with a 32-39-11 record.

“Going into an offseason you don’t want to end it on a sour note,” head coach Don Granato said. “You find something within to come back in that game. You give up a goal and the lead again and find a way to get back in it. Real credit to our guys. I was real happy for them for that reason.”

While it’s still a losing record at the end of the year, they have plenty of positives to take from this season. They finished strong with eight wins in both March and April, doubling their win total in the final

“This is obviously the most sad I’ve been to see a season go,” Mittelstadt said. “We have such a great group of guys and we’ve had so much fun this year and we’ve grown so much together. You look around the room, I’m proud of so many guys and I don’t want to be a broken record, but I’m proud to be part of the group.”

Players will speak on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the future as the Sabres now look ahead to the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

Buffalo & Rochester set to finish top 3 in the country in the “Golden Snow Globe” contest

It’s a contest some of you might prefer we not be competitive in. Every year, cities with a population of at least 100,000 measure total snowfall against one another. https://goldensnowglobe.com/current-top-10-snowiest-cities/ Buffalo is set to win the title of “snowiest city” with 97.4″ of snow. Rochester is currently in 3rd place with 87.0″. In New York, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
Person
Don Granato
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

(AP) — The United Nations labored Sunday to get civilians out of the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine’s president to show American support for the country’s defense against Russian aggression. Russia’s high-stakes offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country’s eastern industrial heartland has Ukrainian […]
FOREIGN POLICY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy