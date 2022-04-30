ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Barbershop Talks at Fresno State letting men have unique conversations

By Kassandra Gutierrez
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zLGf_0fOolTdC00

Junior Ballard is a member of the Barbershop Talks at Fresno State.

The discussion group offers a safe space for men of color to talk about world issues.

"The barbershop talks help us be comfortable in our skin, not having to hide who we are or hide our culture," Ballard said.

The support group was started a year ago by Ramar Henderson, a professor and faculty member at Fresno State.

Although haircuts are not a part of the sessions, the group aims to re-create the ambiance of a barbershop.

"The barbershop is a very important component of the Black community," Dr. Henderson said. "You understand Black beauty, you are able to have discussions on who is the best NBA player to political views."

Barbershop Talks started virtually during the pandemic.

Dr. Henderson says spaces like these don't really exist, but the growth it has seen in the last year shows there is a need.

"Fresno State is growing in that regard, as it pertains to hiring more faculty and black staff and having more resources that explicitly address the need of black students, specifically our males," he said.

Although the group is intentional in discussions around black culture, it is an open space for all men to join.

"In addition to Black men coming in, we have brown men coming in, Southeast Asian men come in to participate in the discussion," Dr. Henderson said.

The group meets every Thursday at Noon at Fresno State's Cross-Cultural Gender Center.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Renting All of Kearney Park for a Wedding? It’s Happening Saturday.

Kearney Park, just outside of Fresno, will be closed to the public on Saturday for a private event — a wedding. Christopher Rocha and Julian Ramos are tying the knot at the Fresno County park and have rented not just a portion of the public space, but the entire 225 acres. The couple has been dating for 10 years, according to their Facebook page.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Fresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford student named Fresno State Dean's Medalist

Hanford's Cameron Standridge has been named the Cal State Fresno Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Dean's Medalist. The eight schools and colleges at Fresno State, along with the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, each selected an outstanding student to honor as part of the class of 2022 Graduate Deans’ Medalists.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Barbershop#Nba#Southeast Asian
Hanford Sentinel

Swedish Festival returns, celebrates 50th anniversaries of local couples

The Kingsburg Swedish Festival returns May 19-21. Organized by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the festival will take place in downtown Kingsburg, kicked off with a traditional pea soup/pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. that Thursday. A Swedish dinner and heritage program will be presented from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20....
KINGSBURG, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy