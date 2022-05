JACKSON – There must have been something in the air Friday and Saturday because a lot of leaderboard spots changed hands over the course of those two days. Some of it was down to the level of competition. Western hosted its Ralph Rice Invitational on Friday, while Jackson hosted the Charlie Janke Invitational and Addison hosted its invitational. Then on Saturday, Leslie hosted its invitational.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO