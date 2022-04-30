ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41e3YA_0fOojzkk00
Police lights Stock photo of police lights. Two people died, and two others were injured after a shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, late Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anatolii Verezhak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died, and two others were injured after a Friday night shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, police confirmed.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in the Fountain City community, WBIR-TV reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Knoxville Police Department confirmed that responding officers found two men dead on the scene, while two others were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an active fight in the parking lot before the shots were fired, and multiple people were seen running from the scene as officers arrived, WATE-TV reported.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Police: 2 in Biker Gangs Fatally Shot Outside Tennessee Bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said. According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fountain city shooting involved motorcycle gangs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There has been an update on the shooting that occurred Friday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, during the preliminary investigation they found that a fight broke out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s and shots were fired The shots resulted in the death of a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, two outlaw motorcycle gangs. The other two men, one member of the Outlaws and one member of the Pagans, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wbir Tv#Hatmaker S Bar Grill#Wate Tv#Cox Media Group
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for murder in drive-by shooting

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a second fatal drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the AP. Thirty-one-year-old Justin Howard Groff of Hurricane entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court in the death of Toni Lynn Cremeans. Authorities have said Cremeans was […]
HURRICANE, WV
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen shooting suspect leads police on chase, then breaks leg shackles in escape attempt

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing a list of charges in New Castle after a shooting incident, high-speed chase and an attempt to get away from officers by breaking his leg shackles.It all started when New Castle police officers were called to Phillips Street for reports of gunshots around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police identified the 17-year-old suspect and began looking for him and the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was believed to be driving around in. Officers spotted the vehicle later that afternoon. They tried to pull the car over near Division Street, but it took off and the officers began chasing it. It eventually pulled over along Moravia Street. Police said they found the teenage suspect inside, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and over $700 in cash. After being taken to the police station, investigators said the teen tried to run after breaking his leg shackles. He was quickly taken back into custody. Police said he also later admitted to firing the shots along Phillips Street. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He is being held in a juvenile facility. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy