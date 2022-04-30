ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Knoxville bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUMNU_0fOoj5qf00
Police lights Stock photo of police lights. Two people died, and two others were injured after a shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, late Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anatolii Verezhak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people died, and two others were injured after a Friday night shooting at a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, police confirmed.

According to police, the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in the Fountain City community, WBIR-TV reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Knoxville Police Department confirmed that responding officers found two men dead on the scene, while two others were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was an active fight in the parking lot before the shots were fired, and multiple people were seen running from the scene as officers arrived, WATE-TV reported.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wbir Tv#Hatmaker S Bar Grill#Wate Tv#Cox Media Group
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
VIRGINIA STATE
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
First Coast News

Parents of 2-month-old found in Jacksonville charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a 2-month-old baby, who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week and later found safe in Jacksonville, have been charged with murder. This stems from the alleged abuse of another child not related to the missing person’s case, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy