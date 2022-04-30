Weekend Wonder: 11th Annual St. Johns River Festival of the Arts

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More evidence that Ocala is one of the nation’s hottest places to move. The annual survey, released by moving and storage company PODS, lists Ocala as the fifth most popular destination in the country. The pods report identified popular southern states like Florida as having...
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year. The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1. [TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies...
Nonna's Hanging Sign While ClosedLondon/Off Our Couch. A Hidden Gem On St. Augustine, Florida’s Aviles Street. From time to time you find a place or a restaurant that you want to tell the whole world about. I can honestly say that I’ve found one of those places- a place where the food is excellent, the atmosphere fantastic, and the service is out of this world. A small place, on a small street, the oldest street, that’s a true hidden gem.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Say goodbye to the home of the old 7-Eleven near Lake Eola. The building will be demolished Monday to make room for more green space at Lake Eola Park. City officials said demolition of the building, located at 1 N. Rosalind Ave., will begin at 10 a.m.
A guide to our favorite monthly happenings and can’t-miss events. 6-9pm Stroll the square and enjoy the charm of downtown Ocala while taking in artists’ displays, live music, extended shopping hours and art activities. Free and open to the public. This is the final Art Walk of this season; the festivities resume in September. Visit ocalafl.org/artwalk for more information.
Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
TAVARES — Roger Squire handed off a small paddle from his seat behind the tiki bar at the helm of the boat. “If the motor breaks, you’re going to paddle,” he tells passenger Paola Marsal. “Fire extinguisher’s right there. Don’t use it because it costs too much to replace it.” The vessel, a 16-foot-by-16-foot octagon with a faux thatched roof overhead, set sail from downtown Tavares on a recent ...
Comments / 0