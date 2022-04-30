Blue Devils keep up hot hitting, top No. 3 Tigers

NETTLETON – Booneville’s offense was mostly anemic during the regular season, but it’s been downright robust in the playoffs.

The Blue Devils banged out 10 hits, including two home runs, and beat No. 3-ranked Nettleton 11-5 in Game 1 of their Class 3A second-round baseball playoff series Friday night. Game 2 is Saturday at Booneville.

During the regular season, the Devils (12-15) had just one game with double-digit hits. They’ve had 10 or more in all three playoff games.

“We’re battling with a lot of inexperience and have been for a long time,” first-year coach Andy McGregor said. “Guys have now got 25, 26, 27 games under their belts, and they’re kind of starting to get it just a little bit.”

Booneville lost a lot of players from last year’s state championship team, but one of the returnees was Kade White. He took the mound Friday and went the distance, plus he smacked a solo homer in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.

Nettleton (20-9) got to White (3-1) by scoring four runs in the bottom half, but Booneville answered in the third with three runs, including an RBI triple by White.

For the game, White scattered seven hits, walked four and struck out one. It was only his sixth appearance of the season, due to having played for Booneville’s state champion basketball team; he also had a recent health issue.

“Kade is a big-game pitcher,” McGregor said. “He got the final out when they won the state championship last year, so he’s been there and done that.”

Booneville upped its lead to 8-4 when Ben Davis launched a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left field. Gage Harrelson then had an RBI single.

Booneville entered the game hitting .238 with just four home runs.

“We’ve known we had that offensive ability, and it was really nice to see them come out and enjoy the fruits of their labor,” McGregor said.

Jackson Cheek (4-2) took the loss.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: In Booneville’s three-run third, Riley Barnes knocked a two-run single for a 5-4 lead, and then he scored on White’s triple.

Big Stat: White induced 12 outs in the air.

Coach Speak: “We were terrible. Played bad baseball. Credit to those guys – they came out and punched us in the mouth, and we did not respond.” – Nettleton coach Luke Hargett