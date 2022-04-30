Arrington first champ in Monroe County history

Every season the Coral Shores High boys weightlifting team has shown improvement, starting with the inaugural campaign in 2019, followed by last year’s first trip to the FHSAA State Finals with two athletes, and this season was highlighted by Xavyer Arrington becoming the first Monroe County lifter to win a state championship.

“It is amazing, wild and so rewarding,” Hamilton said about Arrington’s state championship. “It takes talent and hard work, both of which Xavyer has much of.”

After winning the Region 4-1A Championship in both the snatch and traditional lifts (the bench press and clean and jerk), Arrington was favored to win at least one state championship and did so in the snatch, lifting 235 pounds on this second attempt, five more than the state runner-up and 10 more than third place to claim the state crown. The 278-pound junior also medaled in sixth place in the traditional lifts, pushing up 340 pounds in the bench press and 310 in the clean and jerk to become the most decorated lifter in the short history of the program. That state champion in the traditional lift of Arrington’s unlimited weight class combined for a score of 730 pounds.

In 2019, no Coral Shores athletes were able to reach the State Final level and the postseason was not held in 2020 due to the shutdown. Last season, Coral Shores had a pair of lifters place in 11th and 18th, while this season once again two Hurricanes qualified in their weight class as senior Orlando Pera also advanced in the 154-pound weight class snatch lift. He would better in ranking six spots in the finals, finishing in 10th place with a high of 145 pounds, 10 pounds away from medaling and 55 behind the state champion.

Also returning to the State Finals for the first time since 2018 — the inaugural season for the Dolphins — and 2019 campaigns — the inaugural season for the Hurricanes — was the Marathon boys squad who had Alex Perdomo qualify for the snatch in the 139-pound weight class and Yuli DeLeon also in the snatch of the 199-pound class. Perdomo was unable to record a clean lift, while DeLeon nearly garnered a spot on the podium but did not medal as his 175-pound lift tied him for eighth but the tiebreak was overall weight and the Dolphins’ athlete was six pounds heavier and placed ninth.

DeLeon would have become just the second medalist in program history, joining Jordi Mejia who medaled in 2019, while Arrington become the second state champion in weightlifting from Monroe County this school year as Lady ‘Fins senior Rylan Chapa won the title in the snatch of the 101-pound weight class. For Coral Shores, Arrington is the school’s first state champ in any sport since Dante Jiovenetta won back-to-back wrestling titles in 2015-2016.

“There’s a level of excitement throughout the school,” said Coral Shores athletic director Rich Russell. “Xavyer has provided a great source of pride.”

